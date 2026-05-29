No Third Trial for Brothers Involved in Manchester Airport Police Assault Case

Legal proceedings conclude for two brothers charged with assaulting an armed officer after viral incident at Manchester Airport, while the officer's kick to a prone man remains under investigation.

Two brothers whose violent arrests at Manchester Airport were captured on mobile phone videos will not face a third trial for assaulting an armed policeman, prosecutors announced today.

The case stems from a July 2024 incident where armed officer PC Zachary Marsden was filmed kicking a prone Asian man, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, now 21, in the head. That footage sparked immediate outrage, with protests erupting and 'Black Lives Matter' placards appearing as demonstrators called for police to be defunded.

However, days later a fierce backlash emerged when leaked CCTV showed the violence to which PC Marsden and two female colleagues had been subjected just seconds before the widely seen kick. It took 150 days for prosecutors to announce that PC Marsden would not face any charges. Instead, the focus shifted to the brothers-Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and his older brother Muhammad Amaad, 26, both from Rochdale-who were charged with assaulting the three officers.

A trial last year featured horrifying footage showing the brutal violence inflicted by Amaaz on PC Lydia Ward, who suffered a broken nose, and armed colleague PC Ellie Cook. While Amaaz was convicted of causing actual bodily harm to PC Ward and assaulting PC Cook, the jury could not reach verdicts on whether the brothers had assaulted PC Marsden.

That partial outcome led to consternation, with Greater Manchester Police Chief Sir Stephen Watson praising his officers for putting themselves in 'harm's way' to tackle 'outrageous criminal behaviour.

' A second jury at Liverpool Crown Court last week also failed to reach verdicts on the Marsden assault charges. Today, prosecutors told a judge they would not seek a third trial. Both brothers were formally found not guilty of assaulting PC Marsden. Amaaz, who attended via video link, will be sentenced next month for his earlier convictions, with Judge Flewitt indicating an immediate prison sentence is likely.

Older brother Amaad grinned and was hugged by supporters as he left the courtroom. Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC explained that after consideration 'at the highest level' the Crown Prosecution Service had decided it could not 'lawfully' seek a third trial. While calling it a 'serious' case that attracted 'a great deal of public attention,' Greaney said it did not meet the legal test of 'extreme gravity' required to justify an exception to the usual rule against multiple retrials.

The CPS therefore formally offered no evidence on the charges of assaulting PC Marsden against either brother. The court also heard that Amaad's legal team intends to seek an order for defence costs. It has now been revealed that the brothers' legal team made repeated efforts during the original trial to prevent key evidence from being shown to the jury.

They were also blocked from raising allegations of improper force in previous arrests involving both PC Marsden and PC Ward; in both cases, those officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing. Following the verdicts, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson issued a statement acknowledging the jury's inability to reach a verdict on all charges while praising his officers' actions.

'Whilst disappointed that the prosecution case was not fully endorsed, we respect the findings of the court and accept the outcome of the jury's thoughtful deliberations,' Watson said. He described the initial incident as starting with a man being headbutted in a public place in front of his family, and said his officers were 'responding quickly to precisely the sort of outrageous criminal behaviour that rightly offends the public.

' Watson noted that officers 'were met with resistance and violence' followed by 'online vilification, condemnation and adverse commentary from those who did not have the full facts. ' He stressed the importance of officers receiving respect and support, citing statistics that 35 of his officers are assaulted every week across Greater Manchester. Watson expressed gratitude to members of the public who contacted the force to pass on best wishes to the officers.

He also acknowledged the ongoing Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the conduct of his officers, stating the force will continue to cooperate fully. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson added context regarding Amaaz's actions, stating: 'Mohammed Fahir Amaaz carried out a violent series of assaults, first an unprovoked attack on a member of the public before turning his aggression on police officers who were responding to the incident.

' The legal saga highlights tensions between police conduct and public accountability, leaving unresolved questions about the initial kick captured on viral video while concluding criminal proceedings against the brothers for most of the charged assaults





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Manchester Airport Assault Case PC Zachary Marsden Amaaz And Amaad Brothers Police Violence Investigation Crown Prosecution Service Decision

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