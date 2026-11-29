A cross-party No2EU group led by MPs will fight Andy Burnham's Brexit reset deal and potential EU re-entry plans through parliamentary opposition.

A newly formed cross-party coalition known as No2EU is preparing to launch an aggressive campaign in the coming days aimed at thwarting Prime Minister Andy Burnham's efforts to deepen Britain's integration with the European Union. The group, which includes members from the Labour, Conservative, and other political parties, seeks to prevent any reversal of the 2016 EU referendum results. No2EU will also challenge the legislation required to implement Burnham's recently signed Brexit reset deal.

Core Details of The No2EU Campaign

The No2EU initiative is chaired by senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin and veteran Labour MP Graham Stringer, with significant backing from Labour peer Lord Maurice Glasman. The coalition plans to expose what it describes as fundamental flaws in the Prime Minister's Brexit reset agreement. The group intends to fight any parliamentary legislation that seeks to bring this agreement into force, arguing that it undermines national sovereignty and economic independence.

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Andy Burnham recently met with EU leaders in Brussels to sign several agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme. No2EU claims these agreements restrict the freedom of UK experts to innovate in food productivity and ban widely used pesticides. The group also warns that linking UK emissions trading to EU counterparts will increase costs for consumers and businesses.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Lord Maurice Glasman has strongly criticized the Prime Minister's approach, questioning why he wants to attach Britain to a sinking ship. Glasman argues that there are strong Left-wing reasons for remaining outside the EU, citing concerns over parliamentary sovereignty and the political direction of continental Europe. He specifically mentioned the rise of the AfD in Germany and Marine Le Pen in France as indicators of a dark path for the EU.

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Glasman further stated that the EU's goal of integrating national economies into a single market prevents countries from pursuing independent industrial strategies. He believes that surrendering control over national economic strategy undermines the ability to create a pro-worker economy. Lord Glasman urged the Prime Minister to drop the Brexit reset and have faith in Britain and its working class.

Within the Labour movement, trade unions are reportedly very sceptical about the direction of the Brexit reset. A number of MPs share these concerns, particularly regarding the potential for the UK to eventually rejoin the EU's customs union or single market. Andy Burnham has previously suggested that the UK could go all the way in returning as a member state, a stance that has drawn sharp criticism from the No2EU coalition.

Impact on Citizens and Future Parliamentary Steps

The youth experience scheme included in the reset deal allows up to 100,000 EU nationals aged 31 or under to come to the UK annually for travel, work, or study. No2EU criticizes this provision, arguing that it reduces job opportunities for the UK's nearly one million unemployed youths aged 16 to 24. The coalition argues that this scheme will negatively impact the prospects for young British workers.

Andy Burnham stated in the House of Commons last week that it would be unthinkable for the UK to rejoin the EU without a public referendum. He referenced the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU in 2016, a result he previously said he would respect. Sir Bernard Jenkin responded by stating that nobody wants to repeat the Brexit dramas of the past.

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The Prime Minister is expected to outline different options for a new long-term relationship with the EU alongside his ten-year plan for the country next month. Sir Bernard Jenkin emphasized that Parliament will be at the center of the debate in the years ahead. No2EU has declared its intention to oppose the Prime Minister every step of the way in both Parliament and the country.