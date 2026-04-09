Noah Beck Filming Baywatch Amidst Accusations Against Sister Haley Beck

Actor Noah Beck was seen filming the Baywatch reboot while his sister, Haley Beck, faces accusations of grooming a male high school student. The police report details allegations of inappropriate behavior and provision of gifts, money, and preferential treatment by Haley, a teacher at Centennial High School.

Noah Beck , the TikTok star turned actor, was seen on the set of the Baywatch reboot on Tuesday, April 7, filming in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old was spotted alongside co-stars Hassie Harrison and Shay Mitchell, with Beck at one point covering his physique with a black wetsuit. The sighting comes amidst serious allegations against his sister, Haley Beck , a teacher accused of grooming a male high school student.

Beck's casting in the highly-anticipated Fox show was confirmed in early March, and production began shortly after, with the cast, including Livvy Dunne and Stephen Amell, posing for the reboot's first cast photo. The new Baywatch series has also cast bikini model Brooks Nader and newcomer Jessica Belkin. Despite the surrounding drama, Beck appeared focused on set, continuing his work on the project. The accusations against Haley Beck, as reported by KPHO, involve an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student at Centennial High School in Peoria, Illinois. The police report details that the relationship began in December 2024, before the student's 18th birthday, and that Haley allegedly provided the student with gifts, food, drugs, alcohol, money, and access to her car, while also allegedly influencing his grades and attendance. This case has sparked controversy and has put pressure on the public to know what will happen next.\The police report, spanning nearly 200 pages, reveals disturbing details about the alleged relationship. Haley Beck, who started working at the school in 2020, is accused of providing the student with various items and financial support, including over $600. Furthermore, she is alleged to have facilitated his access to her car and provided preferential treatment in the classroom. The report includes text messages between Haley and the student, with over 4,000 messages exchanged in a six-week period. These messages reportedly discussed illegal and sexual activities. The situation is further complicated by the involvement of another educator, Angela Burlaka, who allegedly recorded naked videos of herself that ended up on the student's phone. Burlaka, a married 47-year-old, was also reportedly heard saying the student's name in the videos. The victim's grandmother discovered these videos, which led to the investigation. The victim's mother told police she was aware her son was 'having sex with a teacher named Haley Beck'. As of Sunday, no formal criminal charges have been filed against Haley Beck. The victim and his family reportedly declined to cooperate with detectives, fearing consequences for his college athletic scholarships. The investigation and media coverage of this news are still running and the public is waiting for updates.\Adding to the complexity of the situation, the police report includes a text message from Haley to the student referencing Angela Burlaka, indicating Haley’s awareness of Burlaka's alleged involvement. The message stated, 'I mean yeah I guess but even though our situation is still not right at least we are closer in age,' and 'I don’t like being compared to Mrs B.' Another message, found during a search of Haley's apartment, read: 'For this relationship being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it,' adding 'there is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I’d want to do all this with'. The social media star Noah Beck has not yet commented on the allegations against his sister, and the case continues to develop. The production of the Baywatch reboot is ongoing, with Beck continuing his work on set despite the ongoing investigation surrounding his family. The ongoing investigation is drawing public attention to the case. The case has also raised a number of questions about the responsibilities of educators and the safety of students





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Noah Beck Baywatch Haley Beck Grooming Student-Teacher Relationship

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