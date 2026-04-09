Noah Beck Returns to Baywatch Set Amid Sister's Grooming Allegations

TikTok star Noah Beck was seen filming the Baywatch reboot while his sister, a teacher, faces accusations of grooming a male student. The story explores the allegations, the police report, and the involvement of other educators.

Noah Beck , the popular TikTok star turned actor, was photographed on the set of the highly-anticipated Baywatch reboot in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 7. The 24-year-old, known for his online presence and subsequent acting endeavors, was seen alongside his co-stars Hassie Harrison and Shay Mitchell, both clad in swimwear. The sighting occurred amidst serious allegations against Beck's sister, Haley Beck , a teacher facing accusations of grooming a male high school student.

Despite the disturbing circumstances surrounding the situation, Beck appeared focused on his work, interacting with the production crew and filming scenes for the upcoming show. Production for the Baywatch reboot commenced in mid-March, with Beck and other cast members, including Livvy Dunne and Stephen Amell, participating in the first cast photo. The reboot, which also features Brooks Nader and Jessica Belkin, has generated significant buzz, and Beck's casting as a series regular marks a notable step in his career transition from social media fame to mainstream acting. The recent filming session highlighted his commitment to the project, despite the difficult personal situation involving his sister.\The allegations against Haley Beck, a teacher at Centennial High School in Peoria, Illinois, paint a troubling picture. A police report, spanning nearly 200 pages, details a concerning relationship with a male student. The report indicates Haley allegedly provided the student with gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol, along with financial compensation exceeding $600. Furthermore, she purportedly granted him access to her car and allegedly manipulated his academic record, giving him preferential treatment in her psychology and sociology classes. Investigations revealed Haley referred to herself as the boy's sugar momma and wrote messages describing their relationship in explicit terms. Evidence includes thousands of text messages exchanged over a period of weeks, detailing alleged illegal and sexual activity. While no formal criminal charges have been filed against Haley as of Sunday, the Peoria Unified School District has initiated an investigation following the allegations. This case underscores the serious implications of teacher-student relationships and the devastating impact such situations can have on the involved parties.\The unfolding scandal also involves another educator, Angela Burlaka, who allegedly recorded naked videos of herself that ended up on the student's phone. Burlaka, who is married, was reportedly heard saying the student's name in the clip. The victim's grandmother discovered the videos, which prompted the investigation. Details from the investigation reveal that the victim's mother knew about the sexual relationship with Haley Beck. The police report states that the victim and his family were reluctant to cooperate with the police, citing concerns that it would affect his prospects for college athletic scholarships. Further complicating the matter, text messages recovered by the police suggest that Haley was aware of Burlaka's involvement with the student. In a message to the student, Haley compared their relationship to Burlaka's, adding that she did not like being compared. Additional communications between Haley and the student, discovered during a search of her apartment, expressed how they made the most of the relationship, even though it was considered inappropriate. This case brings to light the multifaceted aspects of this situation, highlighting the emotional and potential legal ramifications involved, and the potential impact on all parties





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Noah Beck Baywatch Haley Beck Grooming Teacher Scandal Tiktok Actor Police Report

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