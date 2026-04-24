Noah Donohoe Inquest: Experts Say He Likely Entered Tunnel Through Grille

An inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe has heard evidence suggesting he most likely entered a water tunnel through a grille in Northwood Linear Park. Engineering experts testified that the gap between the bars was sufficient for a young person to squeeze through, and the tunnel's conditions would have created a dangerous environment.

The inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe has entered its twelfth week, with compelling evidence presented to Belfast Coroner’s Court suggesting the most probable entry point into the fatal water tunnel.

Engineering experts Brian Pope and Dr. Mark Cooper testified on Friday, detailing their assessment of the culvert system near where Noah was last seen. Their joint response to a series of questions, previously submitted to the inquest, indicated that Noah most likely gained access to the tunnel network through the bars of a grille located in Northwood Linear Park.

The experts highlighted a gap of approximately 180 millimeters between the bars, deemed sufficient for a young person to squeeze through, making it the most geometrically plausible entry point. They contrasted this with the difficulty of lifting manhole covers, which require specialized keys, and the unlikelihood of entry via the Belfast Lough outlet due to its tidal nature and obscured location. The testimony focused on the conditions within the culvert itself, emphasizing the potential for confusion and disorientation.

Mr. Pope explained that the dark, cold, and unfamiliar environment of the tunnel would be particularly challenging for someone unfamiliar with such infrastructure. He drew a clear distinction between the experience of a trained Department for Infrastructure (DFI) operative equipped with protective gear and that of a lone individual navigating the tunnel in darkness. Dr. Cooper reinforced this point, referencing a photograph of an adult successfully squeezing through the grille as persuasive evidence.

The experts also addressed the issue of public access to the area surrounding the culvert. While acknowledging the presence of substantial fencing in some areas, Dr. Cooper noted a lack of barriers at the rear of houses bordering the park, suggesting a more porous access point. The joint response concluded that the culvert’s environment would have created conditions conducive to drowning, considering the climatic factors and potential for disorientation.

Further proceedings included the reading of agreed facts and a statement from witness C4, who asserted his non-involvement in Noah’s disappearance and denied any knowledge of speculation regarding drug use. Following the presentation of these facts, the coroner determined that C4’s previously held ‘properly interested person’ (PIP) status was no longer necessary, and he was excused from attending to give evidence. The inquest is scheduled to resume on Monday, continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Noah Donohoe’s tragic death.

The evidence presented thus far strongly suggests a specific point of entry into the tunnel system, while also highlighting the hazardous conditions within the culvert that likely contributed to the fatal outcome. The ongoing inquest aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events leading to Noah’s death and to address any potential contributing factors





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Noah Donohoe Inquest Belfast Drowning Culvert Tunnel Northwood Linear Park

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