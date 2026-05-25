Venezuela Fury's new husband Noah Price begged TikTok followers for money amid the couple's gifted £30,000 Marbella honeymoon on Sunday, while his wife threatened to 'punch him in the mouth'. The couple are soaking up the sun in Spain following their outlandish wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man. The parents who have an estimated £162 million net worth paid for the honeymoon as well as giving them £5 million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. The couple responded to critics who branded Venezuela a child bride and provided insight into their plans for a YouTube channel.

Venezuela Fury 's new husband Noah Price begged TikTok followers for money amid the couple's gifted £30,000 Marbella honeymoon on Sunday, while his wife threatened to 'punch him in the mouth' during a live video watch by 20,000 fans.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, are soaking up the sun in Spain following their outlandish wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man earlier this month. The parents who have an estimated £162 million net worth paid for the honeymoon as well as giving them £5 million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift.

During the live video, he repeatedly told those watching to keep liking their videos and sending gifts to the concerned TikTok followers. While thanking numerous women for their generosity, he laughed saying 'Watch Venezuela punch me in the mouth' to which she replied 'I am, honestly!

' Venezuela Fury's husband Noah Price begged TikTok followers for money made their £30,000 Marbella honeymoon deliberately lavish with an estimate of recipient money tricked from public charity channels. Elsewhere they responded to those branding her 'a child bride' for getting married at such a young age with the couple calling critics 'freaks'.

The live comments provided insight into their funny area with Noah responding to those calling him ''fat'' by stating he is 6ft4in and weighing in at 18st due to his laziness and lack of motivation to train a plan reportedly discussed on their Youtube video who may create a Youtube channel similar to her mom's uncle Tommy Fury's channel, who was a noshow at their wedding and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague's channel were widely honored. Sitting in a beach club, the couple were insistent Venezuela was drinking mocktails after which Noah flashed a cheeky smile at the camera while asking questions from fans who were also sending gifts.

A hot topic among followers was Venezuela's age while getting married, which is illegal in the UK yet permitted in The Isle of Man a self-governing British Crown Dependency situated in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland. On the subject Venezuela said 'Child bride wife and happy and proud' while Noah hit back 'Yeah actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged there's always going to be keyboard warriors.

', he 'technically snatched' to which Venezuela joked she was kissed ''against her will'', grabbing is a controversial gypsy courtship ritual which sees the boys physically grab the girl drag her away on her own kiss her and claim ownership of the recipient her parents who have an estimated £162 million net worth paid for the honeymoon as well as giving them £5 million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gif





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Tiktok Noah Price Venezuela Fury Marbella Honeymoon Luxurious Getaway Gypsy Courtship Ritual Releasing Gypsy Raped Minors For Marriage Marriage At A Young Age Social Media Celebrity Couple

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