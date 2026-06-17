Noah Price Struggles to Pronounce Baby Name Midas, Leaves Fans in Stitches

Venezuela Fury's husband Noah Price has been mocked by fans for struggling to pronounce Molly-Mae and Tommy's baby name Midas. The news of the new name had slipped past Noah, who was chatting on the couple's livestream. A fan asked: 'Have you met Midas yet?' Instead of pronouncing it as 'My-das' he said Mi-das. Venezuela asked: 'Have you met who?' as Noah replied: 'Tommy's girl? Or is it a boy?' Venezuela then confirmed it was a boy as fans took to the comments to mock Noah for his mispronunciation.

Venezuela Fury 's husband Noah Price has been mocked by fans as he struggled to pronounce Molly-Mae and Tommy's baby name Midas - and doesn't even know if it is a girl or a boy.

The news of the new name had slipped past Noah, who was chatting on the couple's livestream. A fan asked: 'Have you met Midas yet?

' Instead of pronouncing it as 'My-das' he said Mi-das. Venezuela asked: 'Have you met who?

' as Noah replied: 'Tommy's girl? Or is it a boy?

' Venezuela then confirmed it was a boy as fans took to the comments to mock Noah for his mispronunciation. Molly-Mae Hague had previously explained that the name is 'hard to pronounce' and whilst she admitted that it probably wasn't as out there as Bambi she said she only knows one other child who has the name.

The name Midas links to Greek mythology and the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold. However, the story is actually a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold. The phrase 'the Midas touch' is used to describe someone who has received great success, but it also has connotations of greed and foolishness.

However the name has divided fans as they reacted to the announcement, with some fans commenting that Molly-Mae and Tommy had 'missed the point' of the name, due to its connections to the foolish king. Prior to giving birth, Molly explained that the name is 'hard to pronounce' and whilst she admitted that it probably wasn't as out there as Bambi Tommy revealed his son's name 'Midas' on Saturday night as he entered the ring for his fight against Eddie Hall with the name embroidered across his top and shorts.

Some fans seemed unimpressed by the choice, saying: 'Surely Molly Mae and Tommy haven't named their baby Midas? Midas Fury? Bambi and Midas? Jesus Wept'; 'So Molly Mae and Tommy Fury named their baby after an insurance company?

' Others suggested Thumper would have been more fitting due to the Disney connection, musing: 'Midas Fury, very interesting not the worst they could've called him Thumper'; 'I'm sorry but Midas Fury? Would've preferred Thumper Fury'.

However, others shared their love of the name, revealing that they 'love' the couple's choice and branding it 'gorgeous'. The name has also sparked debate about the couple's choice, with some fans sharing their love for the name, while others are unimpressed by the choice. Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'one lucky mummy' as she poses with newborn son Midas in sweet snap.

The couple has been receiving a lot of attention for their choice of name, with many fans taking to social media to share their thoughts on the name. The name has also sparked debate about the couple's choice, with some fans sharing their love for the name, while others are unimpressed by the choice. Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'one lucky mummy' as she poses with newborn son Midas in sweet snap.

The couple has been receiving a lot of attention for their choice of name, with many fans taking to social media to share their thoughts on the name. The name has also sparked debate about the couple's choice, with some fans sharing their love for the name, while others are unimpressed by the choice. Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'one lucky mummy' as she poses with newborn son Midas in sweet snap.

The couple has been receiving a lot of attention for their choice of name, with many fans taking to social media to share their thoughts on the name





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Noah Price Venezuela Fury Baby Name Midas Greek Mythology The Midas Touch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tommy Fury Announces Son's Name Midas During Victory Over Eddie HallTommy Fury revealed the name of his newborn son as Midas during his fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester. The name was displayed on his fight kit and he dedicated his majority decision victory to the baby. The couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter Bambi, shared moments from the event on social media.

Read more »

B&M 75p item helps you 'organise kitchens in style'B&M has slashed the price of the product to 75p - half the normal price

Read more »

Social media ban would have saved my son, Worcestershire mother saysLouise Gibson's son Noah died at his home in Worcestershire in December 2021.

Read more »

Noah Donohoe: Reports of screams 'miles away' from where 14-year-old went missingPolice were asked to investigate reports of screams miles away from where Noah Donohoe went missing in north Belfast, an inquest hears.

Read more »