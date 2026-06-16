Noddy Holder Celebrates 80th Birthday Five Years After Being Given Six Months to Live

Slade frontman Noddy Holder marked his 80th birthday with his wife Suzan, appearing happy and healthy over five years after receiving a terminal oesophageal cancer diagnosis with a prognosis of only six months to live. Holder underwent an experimental chemotherapy treatment at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, which has kept his cancer in remission. His wife Suzan revealed the couple kept the 2019 diagnosis secret, telling only immediate family, and praised his positive outlook. Holder, who left the rock band Slade, is no longer performing with the group, though sole founding member Dave Hill, also 80, continues to tour with a new lineup. Slade, known for hits like "Merry Christmas Everybody," had six UK Number One singles during their 25-year career.

Slade frontman Noddy Holder celebrated his 80th birthday with his wife Suzan, appearing happy and healthy in public. This milestone comes more than five years after he was given a devastating terminal diagnosis: oesophageal cancer with a prognosis of only six months to live.

The couple was photographed together, with Holder wearing a cargo coat and a blue patterned scarf, while his wife Suzan, 70, wore a similar jacket with a leopard print scarf. Holder publicly disclosed his previous health struggles in October 2023 after keeping the battle private for years. He underwent a groundbreaking new form of chemotherapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, a treatment that has helped keep him alive and his cancer in remission.

At the time of his announcement, he told Sky News, "I did have oesophageal cancer and that was five years ago and, at the moment, they're still keeping a check on me. I'm on a level playing field at the moment after at the time being diagnosed with six months to live. So I've lasted the course, as it were.

" Earlier, he had explained the severity of his condition: "It was touch and go. I lost all my hair. My weight was down to about eight stone. So every cloud.

I've just had a scan last week and everything's on an even keel at the moment, so I hope it carries on that way.

" With characteristic humor, he added: "I'm fit, fit, fit… but I'm fit for nothing. " Suzan Holder, who married Noddy in 2004, detailed the secret health battle in an emotional article for Great British Life. She wrote that five years ago they were given the news that he had oesophageal cancer and only six months to live.

"I'm sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it.

We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world.

" She explained that there were no guarantees with the experimental treatment, but her husband responded well. "As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word 'cure', but here we are five years later and he's feeling good and looking great.

" Holder is no longer a member of Slade, though sole founding member and guitarist Dave Hill, also 80, continues to perform occasionally with his current bandmates Russell Keefe, John Berry, and Alex Bines. The band is scheduled to play at the Rewind Festival in Henley-On-Thames from August 21 to 23.

This performance will mark 35 years since the original lineup of Slade-Noddy Holder, Jim Lea, Don Powell, and Dave Hill-took the stage for one final show before splitting in 1991. Slade enjoyed a 25-year career with six UK Number One singles, their biggest hit being the 1973 festive classic "Merry Christmas Everybody," which reportedly generates around £500,000 in royalties annually





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Noddy Holder Slade Cancer Birthday Suzan Holder Chemotherapy The Christie Hospital Merry Christmas Everybody Dave Hill Oesophageal Cancer

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