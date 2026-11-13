Noel Fielding Bake Off Controversy Russell Brand Friendship

Great British Bake Off viewers demand Noel Fielding's removal following revelations of his past jokes with Russell Brand about sexual violence.

Fans of the beloved television series The Great British Bake Off are expressing deep dismay over the continued presence of co-presenter Noel Fielding on the program. This wave of criticism has surged after renewed attention was drawn to his past associations and jokes involving the convicted sex offender Russell Brand.

Viewer Outrage Over Past Comedy Remarks

While many enthusiasts welcomed the addition of Nigella Lawson this year, the acceptance of Fielding remains a source of significant discomfort for a large segment of the audience. Critics describe the goth-themed comedian as inappropriate for a family-oriented cooking show due to his history of making casual and flirtatious remarks that many find offensive. The controversy has intensified because Fielding has maintained a deafening silence regarding Brand's prison sentence for sexual abuse.

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The 2007 Big Fat Quiz of the Year Clip

The core of the public backlash stems from a video clip originating from a 2007 appearance on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. In this footage, Fielding and Brand, who were early in their careers on the comedy circuit, engage in a discussion with host Jimmy Carr and guest Lily Allen. The segment features both comedians making jokes about raping women, which many viewers now deem completely unacceptable.

Lily Allen's Discomfort and Historical Context

The interaction on the show highlighted the uneasy atmosphere for the other guests present. Host Jimmy Carr noted the seating arrangement, jokingly expressing concern about placing Lily Allen, the only woman and the youngest person at twenty-one, next to Brand and Fielding. Carr remarked that the two men were known misogynists and suggested the seating might affect Allen's safety, adding that she might leave her dress on.

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Fielding responded defensively, claiming, "How dare you? We're not rapists." Brand followed this by joking that he could ruin Fielding's reputation by suggesting he had committed a rape, to which Fielding laughed and mimed fleeing the scene of a crime while wearing his cape. Allen later recalled in an interview that the banter made her feel deeply uncomfortable, noting that comments were made implying she might be raped.

Impact on Bake Off Finale Plans

Despite the intense public outcry, Noel Fielding cannot be removed from the upcoming finale of The Great British Bake Off. The production of the current series was completed several weeks prior to these revelations. The finale is scheduled to air on November 24, and editors have no ability to edit out Fielding's contributions from the broadcast footage that has already been finalized.

Long-Term Consequences for the Presenter

Although Fielding has never been accused of any wrongdoing himself, the resurgence of this footage has left a lasting negative impression on the viewer base. Many long-time fans feel that his continued presence tarnishes the show, which is designed to be a wholesome family event. The situation raises questions about the long-term viability of his role on the program as public sentiment continues to shift against his past associations.