Noel Fielding says he was horrified by Russell Brand's crimes and unaware until they became public

Noel Fielding has said he was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand's crimes, stating he was completely unaware until they became public knowledge. Brand was jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults, and faces a fresh police probe after at least eight women accused him of abuse.

Noel Fielding has said he was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand's crimes, which he was completely unaware of until they became public knowledge.

His statement comes after Brand was jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for 10 and a half years for rape and three counts of sexual assault. Brand, 51, also faces a fresh police probe after at least eight women accused him of sexual abuse and predatory behaviour. Fielding, 53, said his thoughts were with the women whose courage brought Brand to justice.

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He said he appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with Brand in the early 2000s and 2010s and that while they played it up for the cameras and in the media, he considered it a professional relationship rather than a personal one. He added that he had had no contact with Brand for many years.

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Fielding Apologises for Past Jokes

The Bake Off presenter also apologised for some of the jokes he made alongside Brand, calling them horrible and inappropriate and saying he very much regretted them. He said he was appalled by his past jokes. Uncomfortable clips of jokes Fielding had previously made with Brand reemerged this week in the wake of the conviction.

One clip came from Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz in 2007, featuring host Jimmy Carr with guests Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, Jonathan Ross, Fielding, Brand and Lily Allen, the only female guest on the show. Ross told Carr he was a bit concerned about where the guests had been placed. He said they had put the only sexually attractive young lady near two of the best known c***smen of the business.

He said he would insist as an uncle figure in Lily's life that she moves over there because obviously that's the sexless zone, and then Lily might go home with her dress still on. Fielding replied: How dare you? We're not rapists, to amusement from the audience. In another uncomfortable clip, Fielding was heard making a joke about whether a person was a child or an adult, saying: How do you even know if it's a child or an adult?

Brand Convicted of Sexual Offences

You don't even care, do you? Brand, who was in his early 30s at the time, replied with Fielding laughing in the background: It's a mistake I've made. I've had enough problems in the past, because I thought a grasshopper was above age. Brand was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

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His final two convictions saw him found guilty of kissing and groping a Capital Radio worker in a corridor in 2005, as well as groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004. He was jailed on Monday for 10 and a half years. Fielding and Brand were known to be close comedy collaborators and friends during the noughties and 2010s and were eventually dubbed The Goth Detectives for their similar emo aesthetic.

Brand Faces Further Police Probe

Fielding often mentioned the now-disgraced comedian in interviews. But Fielding appeared to distance himself from his former colleague after facing mounting calls to provide his response to Brand's conviction. Brand's imprisonment at HMP Wandsworth has been accompanied by reports about his arrogance having already disappeared, a privacy request, abuse from fellow inmates and fears for his safety. He now faces a fresh police probe after at least eight women accused him of sexual abuse and predatory behaviour.