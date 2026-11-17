Noel Fielding breaks silence on Russell Brand's rape conviction, stating he was unaware of the crimes. Fielding appears in London following the ten-and-a-half year jail sentence.

Noel Fielding was spotted in central London on Thursday, marking his first public appearance since addressing the rape conviction of his former comedy collaborator, Russell Brand. The 53-year-old presenter of Great British Bake Off looked sombre and distracted while walking to a corner shop, his attention fully fixed on his mobile phone. Dressed in a fluffy coat, jeans, and a Yeah Yeah Yeahs jumper, Fielding appeared deeply preoccupied as he navigated the streets during a period of intense media scrutiny regarding his past association with Brand.

Fielding Breaks Silence on Brand Crimes

Noel Fielding officially broke his silence on Friday regarding the legal outcome for Russell Brand, stating that he was horrified and deeply disturbed by the rape conviction. In a statement released to The Sun, the television personality insisted he had been completely unaware of the offences committed by his former friend until they became public knowledge. Fielding emphasized that his thoughts remain with the women whose courage brought Brand to justice, while clarifying that he has had no contact with the disgraced comedian for many years.

Also read Julian Fielding Condemns Russell Brand After Rape Conviction

Professional Relationship and Past Jokes

Russell Brand and Noel Fielding were close friends and comedy collaborators throughout the 2000s and 2010s, earning the nickname The Goth Detectives due to their similar styles. Fielding stated that his relationship with the 51-year-old Brand was professional rather than personal, despite frequently appearing together on television projects and charity shows. He apologized for some of the jokes they made together, describing them as horrible and inappropriate, and expressed that he very much regretted his past contributions to such material.

Resurfaced Clips Cause Controversy

Following the conviction, a shocking clip from 2007 resurfaced in which Noel Fielding and Russell Brand made jokes about rape in front of singer Lily Allen. The segment from Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz featured host Jimmy Carr welcoming Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, Jonathan Ross, Fielding, and Brand, with Allen being the only female guest. Jonathan Ross expressed concern about seating the only young lady near two of the best-known criminals in the business, a comment that set the stage for the controversial exchange.

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Lily Allen Comments on Uncomfortable Exchange

Lily Allen appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the minute-long clip, glancing down at her hands and making grimacing faces at the comments made by Brand and Fielding. Allen later described the exchange as really horrendous when reflecting on it in 2023, noting that she stayed silent due to the culture at the time. During the clip, Brand asked Fielding if he had committed a rape, to which Fielding responded by placing his cape over his face and saying he would be leaving the scene of the crime like that.

Brand Sentenced to Ten-and-a-Half Years

Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court last Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The sentencing concludes a significant legal chapter for the comedian, whose actions have had lasting repercussions for his professional relationships and public image. Noel Fielding's recent public appearance and subsequent statement highlight the complex aftermath of Brand's conviction on those who worked alongside him during their collaborative years.