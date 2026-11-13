Noel Fielding Denies Contact With Russell Brand After Jailing

Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding says he had no contact with Russell Brand for years, expressing horror at his crimes and regret over past appearances.

Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding has definitively stated that he has had no contact with comedian Russell Brand for many years. This clarification follows the recent sentencing of Brand to ten and a half years in prison for serious sexual offenses.

Fielding issued a statement to The Sun confirming he was completely unaware of the crimes until they became public knowledge. He described his feelings as horrified and deeply disturbed by the revelations regarding Brand's actions.

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Noel Fielding Addresses Past Professional Ties

The television host explained that his previous collaborations with Brand were strictly professional in nature rather than personal. He listed appearances on Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year as well as charity gigs performed as The Goth Detectives.

Fielding expressed profound regret for the jokes he made alongside Brand during their shared media appearances. He described those specific comedic moments as horrible and inappropriate, noting that they were exaggerated for camera and media effect.

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Industry Figures Distance Themselves From Brand

Presenter Jonathan Ross also released a statement through the Press Association to separate himself from the disgraced comedian. Ross stated he was as horrified by the revelations about David Walliams as he was by the crimes of Russell Brand.

Both Brand and Walliams face serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct and predatory behavior toward women. A new investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times identified six additional women accusing Brand of similar conduct on Thursday.

David Walliams has been accused of grooming teenage girls as young as fifteen and abusing his position to pursue women. These accusations add to the growing list of public figures facing scrutiny for past behavior in the entertainment industry.

Russell Brand Sentencing And Career Impact

Russell Brand was jailed for ten and a half years after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He is expected to serve two-thirds of this sentence before being released on license.

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Brand began his career as a TV presenter and comedian before becoming a Hollywood star in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Hop. He gained further fame through his marriage to singer Katy Perry and numerous podcast appearances.

The comedian will remain on the sex offenders' register for life following his release from prison. His two-decade career in the spotlight has effectively ended due to these judicial findings and the subsequent loss of professional opportunities.