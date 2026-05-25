Noel Gallagher Rocks Championship Aftermath Bash

Noel Gallagher lifted the team's FA Cup following their victory parade as thousands of emotional fans lined the street, in a star-studded ceremony honouring exiting Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the Co-op Live Arena in the city. Guardiola appeared overawed by the occasion and somebody of few words on stage. Noel Gallagher took to the stage during the ceremony

Noel Gallagher took to the stage during a star-studded ceremony honouring exiting Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the Co-op Live Arena in the city on Monday, lifting the team's FA Cup following their victory parade as thousands of emotional fans lined the street.

Guardiola appeared overawed by the occasion and somebody of few words on stage. The ceremony saw ten of the team's 20 trophies brought out including every trophy won in the last decade. Noel Gallagher, the lifelong Man City supporter and Oasis frontman, 58, shared a moment of triumph with Guardiola





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Noel Gallagher Pep Guardiola Manchester City Oasis FA Cup Music Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Noel Gallagher sparks romance rumours with stunning marketing boss Nina JohnsonOasis frontman Noel Gallagher is rumoured to have sparked romance as he was seen enjoying a date night with Nina Johnson at a West London gastropub. The two are said to have been 'smitten' with each other, as indicated by their connection and shared interests.

Read more »

Demi Lovato rocks alluring 'naked' dress that has fans all saying the same thingDemi Lovato rocked a 'naked' dress that fans called 'iconic' during her Arizona concert on her It's Not That Deep Tour.

Read more »

Noel Gallagher, 58, ‘sparks romance rumours with events boss, 28’Gallagher is said to be ‘smitten’ with the marketing boss.

Read more »

Noel Gallagher's New Romance Sparks Age-Gap ControversyNoel Gallagher, 58, has been spotted with his new love interest, marketing manager Nina Johnson, 28, on a date night at The Hart in West London, sparking controversy over their 30-year age gap.

Read more »