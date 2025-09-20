Noel Gallagher's 'Dinner Lady' Admiration and Hints of a Reunion with Ex-Wife Meg Mathews Amidst Oasis Tour

Noel Gallagher opens up about his appreciation for photographer Jill Furmanovsky and the enduring presence of Oasis in the new book. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Meg Mathews hints at a possible reunion, all amidst the band's ongoing tour and the potential for new music.

Noel Gallagher has expressed his admiration for Jill Furmanovsky , the photographer whose work has documented Oasis 's journey through the years. In a recent interview, Gallagher confessed his affection for Furmanovsky, stating that she reminds him of a dinner lady, a comparison he emphasized as a compliment, referencing his own mother's profession.

This revelation surfaced as Gallagher endorsed a new book titled Oasis: Trying to Find A Way Out of Nowhere, a collection featuring previously unseen photographs of the band, captured by Furmanovsky and edited by Gallagher himself. The book offers a unique visual narrative of the band's history, with Furmanovsky's perspective providing an intimate look into the lives of Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years. Gallagher recounted his first encounter with Furmanovsky backstage at a gig in Cambridge in 1994, highlighting her presence in the photo pit during their performances. He noted her work on a photography book, The Moment, which included an early photograph of Paul McCartney, and how she was looking for a contemporary band to feature at the end, eventually choosing Oasis. Gallagher emphasized that Furmanovsky's presence at their shows felt familiar, likening her appearance to that of their mothers, a testament to her enduring presence within their creative circle. Her role has clearly extended beyond a professional relationship, encompassing a sense of shared history and mutual respect. \Meanwhile, the story takes another turn with cryptic hints of a possible reconciliation between Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife, Meg Mathews. Mathews shared a newspaper article on Instagram that suggested she was now Noel's rock again following his recent divorce, sparking speculation among fans. This post, captioned 'Part 2,' alluded to a 'Gallagher reunion: Part 2,' implying that they may be back together. The revelation came just hours before Noel was spotted leaving a venue with his rumored girlfriend, Sally Fielding, after partying with Madonna until 4 am. The timing of this social media post and the subsequent sightings adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative. The history between Noel and Meg, including their wedding in Las Vegas in 1997 and their acrimonious divorce less than four years later, adds significant weight to the current developments. Their split, marked by claims of infidelity, reportedly left Meg suffering from post-traumatic stress, creating a turbulent backdrop for any potential reunion. The rekindling of their relationship, if confirmed, would be a significant development, given the dramatic nature of their past. \In the midst of these personal developments, the Oasis reunion tour continues its momentum, with the Gallagher brothers currently performing in America. The duo's recent performances, including two sold-out nights at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, demonstrate the enduring appeal of their music. Reports suggest that Noel Gallagher has been inspired by the reunion tour, leading him to write new songs for a potential album. The reports indicate he is weighing his options about whether to release them under his High Flying Birds solo project or collaborate with Liam on a new Oasis album. This decision adds another dimension to the Oasis saga, as it could represent a pivotal moment in their future. The possibility of new music from Oasis, fueled by the renewed energy of the reunion, is certainly something that excites fans, and will continue to be speculated about in the future. The insider’s quote provided to The Mirror indicated that the inspiration Noel is currently experiencing from playing to adoring crowds could also trigger a new album. Ultimately, the new book, the possible relationship rekindling, and potential for new music all combine to showcase the ongoing journey of Noel Gallagher and the band Oasis, weaving together personal, professional and creative storylines





