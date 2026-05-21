Nominations for Rugby Awards

The Rugby Awards will take place in London on 10 June, with nominations announced for the Prem rugby, England men's player of the season, England women's player of the season, Prem player coach or official of the year, PWR player of the season, PWR Breakthrough Player and PWR Player of the Month awards.

Northampton Saints' Tommy Freeman has been nominated for Prem rugby and England men's player of the season awards, alongside Leicester duo Ollie Chessum and Joe Heyes, and Saracens' Ben Earl.

He has scored 17 tries in 16 games for Prem leaders Saints this season, plus a further three tries for England in the Six Nations. The winners will be announced at the Rugby Awards in London on Wednesday, 10 June. Freeman is also nominated for England women's player of the year alongside Amy Cokayne, Zoe Harrison, and Sadia Kabeya.

The Prem's current top four teams provide the contenders for the director of rugby category with Phil Dowson (Northampton), Johann van Graan (Bath), Geoff Parling (Leicester), and Rob Baxter (Exeter) all nominated. Maud Muir and Emma Sing are among the four contenders for Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) player of the season, alongside Canada's Olivia Apps and Harlequins' Spanish centre Claudia Pena.

Winners will also be announced for the Prem and PWR try of the season awards at London's Old Billingsgate venue on 10 June. For the Prem player, coach or official of the year award, nine contenders have been selected. Bill Young (Sale), Tomas O'Leary (Leicester), Vanessa Whitbread (Saracens), Daniel Wolfrom (Leicester Tigers), Sarah Barnes (Saracens Women), Paul Gustard (Exeter Chiefs), Matt Hughes (London Irish), Aaron Carpenter (Wasps) and Ben Youngs (Warrington Wolves) feature on the list.

The winner will be announced on 10 June. The Prem coach of the year award nominations include Gareth Thomas, Johan van Graan and Dave Thomas, with Rhys Edwards now retired. Dan Murphy is unsecured for PWR director of rugby award alongside Alex Austerberry (Saracens), Tom Hudson (Sale), and Barney Maddison (Trailfinders). Winners will be announced on 10 June.

For the PWR Breakthrough Player award, categories will include wings and backs for men and women. Tedros Angula (London Irish), Darcy Humphries (Bath), Mathew Campbell (Leicester), Annabel Langmaid (Saracens Women), and Nancy Slots (Exeter Chiefs) are shortlisted for Premeric rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Week. For the PWR Player of the Month award, three finalists have been selected for every month since the start of this season, and the final vote is made by sports reporters on RTS.

The winner for the month of March will be decided by reporters from Sportslens





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