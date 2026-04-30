Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Technique Shows Promise in Improving Social Communication in Children with Autism

A recent trial in China demonstrates that accelerated continuous theta burst stimulation (a-cTBS) significantly enhances social communication and language abilities in children with autism spectrum disorder, including those with intellectual disabilities. The study, published in The BMJ, suggests that a-cTBS could be a scalable and effective therapeutic option, though experts recommend cautious optimism and further research.

A groundbreaking study published in The BMJ reveals that accelerated continuous theta burst stimulation (a-cTBS), a non-invasive brain stimulation technique, significantly enhances social communication in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

Conducted by researchers in China, the trial involved 200 children aged 4 to 10 years, including those with intellectual disabilities, and demonstrated notable improvements in social communication and language abilities following a five-day a-cTBS intervention. The study highlights the potential of a-cTBS as a scalable and effective therapeutic option for children with ASD, addressing a critical need for accessible treatments.

The trial, conducted across three academic hospitals in China from July 2023 to October 2024, randomized participants into two groups: one receiving active a-cTBS and the other a sham treatment. Both groups underwent 10 sessions per day for five consecutive days, with the a-cTBS targeting the left primary motor cortex, an area linked to movement, language, and social cognition.

Assessments using the Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS-2) and three language measures showed that the a-cTBS group exhibited significantly greater improvements in social communication and language skills compared to the sham group. These improvements were sustained at the one-month follow-up, with mean difference impairment score reductions of -6.25 and -6.17, respectively. The effect size, though small (Cohen's d ranging from 0.12 to 0.47), underscores the intervention's potential benefits.

While the study reports higher rates of mild to moderate adverse events in the a-cTBS group, such as restlessness and scalp discomfort, all events resolved spontaneously without long-term consequences. The researchers acknowledge limitations, including the short follow-up period and the predominance of male participants, but emphasize the inclusion of younger children and those with intellectual disabilities as a strength, enhancing the protocol's applicability.

They conclude that a-cTBS represents a major advancement in equitable autism care, offering a feasible and scalable therapeutic option. In a linked editorial, experts from Hong Kong caution that while a-cTBS shows promise, it should complement, not replace, psychosocial support and educational adaptations. They advocate for further replication and integration with behavioral care to maximize its potential in a multimodal treatment pathway for children with significant social communication difficulties





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Autism Spectrum Disorder Brain Stimulation Social Communication Pediatric Neurology Therapeutic Interventions

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