A Calgary-based think tank report reveals that unpaid hospital bills from non-Canadian residents total over 542 million, exacerbating wait times for Canadian patients.

A report released by the Calgary-based non-profit organization Second Street Research indicates that the Canadian healthcare system is facing a significant financial shortfall due to unpaid bills from non-Canadian residents. The organization states that over 542 million dollars has been written off as bad debt by healthcare bodies between the fiscal periods of 2020-21 and 2025-26. This figure represents the cumulative total of hospital bills incurred by visitors who utilized medical resources and subsequently left the country without settling their accounts.

Analysis of Unpaid Medical Debts

Second Street Research investigators initiated this inquiry in January by filing freedom of information requests with health regions, government health bodies, and various health networks across Canada. The resulting Policy Brief Report highlights that these substantial losses are not merely temporary cash flow issues but are explicitly categorized as amounts that facilities have 'given up' on trying to collect. The organization argues that this lost revenue directly impacts the sustainability of the public healthcare model, particularly as the burden of covering these costs shifts back onto the system.

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The data analysis specifically focused on the mechanism of 'bad debt losses' recorded by different provincial health authorities. By aggregating these figures, Second Street Research concluded that the cumulative impact is a massive drain on resources that could otherwise be allocated to patient care. The report emphasizes that this is not a trivial amount but a sum that exceeds half a billion dollars, representing a critical failure in the collection protocols for non-resident medical services.

Impact on Canadian Patient Wait Times

Colin Craig, the President of Second Street Research, emphasized the direct correlation between these unpaid bills and the delays experienced by Canadian citizens. Craig stated that every dollar matters when millions of Canadians are currently stuck on waitlists for essential services such as surgery, diagnostic scans, and specialist appointments. The organization points out that tax dollars intended for Canadian patients are effectively being used to subsidize the healthcare costs of visitors who never pay, thereby straining an already overburdened system.

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According to data analyzed in October, the report found that Canadian patients are waiting for at least 3.6 million surgical appointments, diagnostic scans, or specialist consultations. However, the organization's analysis notes that due to incomplete or missing data, the true total number of appointments is likely closer to 4.9 million. This figure represents approximately one in eight Canadians who are currently facing delays in receiving necessary medical treatment, highlighting the severe capacity issues within the national healthcare infrastructure.

Recommendations for Policy Reform

In response to these findings, Second Street Research has outlined specific policy recommendations to address the financial leak and improve service efficiency. The organization suggests that provincial governments should require health bodies to secure payment from any non-residents before providing treatment for non-emergency care. This approach aims to prevent the accumulation of uncollectible debt by ensuring financial responsibility is established prior to the delivery of services.

Colin Craig suggested that Canada should replicate policies seen in successful European healthcare systems, particularly those within the Schengen area. He noted that these regions require tourists from certain parts of the world to have health insurance coverage before entering the country. Craig argued that this measure could effectively prevent the problem of tourists leaving Canada without paying their healthcare bills. He also recommended that governments mandate greater transparency from health bodies to ensure that collection practices are being followed rigorously.

Health Authority Response and Data Disputes

The Daily Mail contacted several major health authorities, including Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, for comments on the data findings included in the report. While British Columbia's government insists that securing payment is current practice, the report disputes this claim. The organization stated that BC's total uncollected debt was higher than that of Alberta, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia combined between 2020 and 2021 and 2024-25, suggesting that the practice is not currently followed effectively in all regions.

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Compounding the issue of unpaid bills is the worsening state of wait times for patients. A survey from the Fraser Institute found that physicians across Canada reported a median wait time of 30.7 weeks between a primary care doctor making a referral and a patient receiving treatment in 2026. This is an increase from 28.6 weeks in 2025, indicating that delays are lengthening even as the system grapples with financial inefficiencies. Bacchus Barua, the Research Director at Second Street Research, wrote in a press release that patients deserve better transparency and meaningful solutions to these systemic failures.