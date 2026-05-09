Noni Madueke: 'Liverpool Captain Virgil van Dijk' is the Toughest Opponent

Noni Madueke believes Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he has faced during his Premier League career so far. Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer and has not been a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta but has still played a part in Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title.

Noni Madueke believes Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he has faced during his Premier League career so far, having helped Chelsea qualify for the Champions League and win the Conference League.

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer for a sizeable fee, with some fans doubting the value of the deal. Madueke has not been a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta but has still played a part in Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title. The 24-year-old views challenging for trophies and testing himself against the best players as his mindset. Madueke added that Arsenal is a club full of good people who want to work hard and achieve something.

Arsenal teammate Declan Rice is one of the frontrunners to win the PFA Premier League Player of the Year award for his consistent performances. Madueke believes Rice deserves the award and hopes he wins it. Arsenal return to action on Sunday with a crucial Premier League fixture against relegation-battlers and London rivals West Ham





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