Norbreck Castle Hotel Rumors Debunked: Officials Deny Asylum Seeker Housing Claims

Local authorities and politicians have strongly refuted social media claims that the Norbreck Castle Hotel will house asylum seekers after the Metropole Hotel closes in July. The rumors, described as misleading and divisive, have sparked outrage among residents and officials, who emphasize the government's shift away from using hotels for migrant accommodation.

Social media posts suggesting that the Norbreck Castle Hotel will become the next temporary home for asylum seekers have been widely condemned as unacceptable and misleading.

Messages circulating on various online platforms have either falsely claimed or made satirical jokes about the hotel housing migrants after they leave the Metropole Hotel in July. Both properties are owned by the Britannia group, fueling speculation despite official denials. The posts have been criticized for spreading misinformation and exacerbating divisions within communities on the Fylde coast.

Cllr Julie Sloman, a Conservative councillor representing the Norbreck ward, expressed her outrage, stating that the rumors were not only incorrect but also harmful. She emphasized that the Metropole Hotel was never an ideal location for asylum seekers due to numerous concerns, and after persistent advocacy, its use for this purpose is being phased out.

Sloman clarified that the Norbreck Hotel will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers, dismissing the claims as baseless and politically motivated attempts to sow discord. She urged residents to disregard any such rumors and reassured them that the government is shifting away from using hotels altogether, not just relocating migrants between them.

Chris Webb, another local official, also refuted the claims, stating that asylum seekers from the Metropole will be relocated to CIRCO sites or new-build military bases across the country, not to other local hotels. Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers echoed these statements, firmly denying any plans to house migrants at the Norbreck. The controversy highlights the broader issue of misinformation on social media, which can quickly escalate tensions and mislead the public.

Local leaders have called for greater vigilance in verifying information before sharing it, especially on sensitive topics like immigration and housing. The situation underscores the need for clear communication from authorities to prevent the spread of false narratives that can harm community cohesion.

Meanwhile, residents in the Norbreck area have expressed relief and frustration, with some voicing concerns about the impact of such rumors on their sense of security and community trust. The ongoing debate reflects the challenges faced by local governments in managing public perception and addressing the root causes of misinformation.

As the Metropole Hotel prepares to wind down its use as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, officials are working to ensure a smooth transition for those affected while maintaining transparency to avoid further speculation. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible social media use and the role of local leaders in dispelling myths to foster a more informed and united community





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Norbreck Castle Hotel Asylum Seekers Misinformation Fylde Coast Social Media Rumors

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