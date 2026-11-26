The CDC confirms over 268 passengers and crew fell ill with norovirus aboard the Caribbean Princess. This is the fourth major outbreak for Princess Cruises this year.

Health authorities confirmed that a severe norovirus outbreak infected over 268 individuals aboard the luxury cruise ship Caribbean Princess. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a total of 233 passengers and 35 crew members succumbed to symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea during the vessel's recent voyage.

Outbreak Timeline and Initial Reports

The Caribbean Princess departed from Florida on November 11 with a full capacity of 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members aboard. Health officials noted that the illness began spreading through the ship just four days into the journey. By November 15, the cruise line had formally reported the incident to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program, at which point 134 passengers and 14 crew members were already showing signs of infection.

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CDC Identifies Norovirus as the Cause

Medical experts identified norovirus as the specific pathogen after testing stool samples collected from ill travelers. The highly contagious virus rapidly spread through the confined environment of the cruise ship. The CDC clarified that the reported cases represent the cumulative total for the entire voyage duration. This metric indicates that not every infected individual fell sick simultaneously upon arrival or departure at various ports.

Ship Procedures and Isolation Protocols

Upon the ship's return to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, officials implemented strict containment measures. The affected passengers and crew were immediately isolated to prevent further transmission of the virus. Cruise management also significantly increased cleaning and disinfection efforts throughout the vessel to address the sanitation crisis.

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Pattern of Recurring Health Issues

This incident marks the fourth major outbreak involving a Princess Cruises vessel this year, exceeding any other cruise line's record. A previous outbreak in March sickened 153 people aboard the Star Princess during a Caribbean cruise. In May, another 160 individuals fell ill, while more than 120 passengers and crew were affected in July on a Ruby Princess voyage to Canada and Alaska.

Industry Impact and Future Monitoring

The escalating number of illnesses has raised concerns regarding passenger safety on future luxury voyages. A spokesperson for the cruise line stated that they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the well-being of unaffected guests. The Daily Mail has reached out to Princess Cruises for an official comment regarding the recurring health challenges and safety protocols.