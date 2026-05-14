Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Ambition

A cruise ship hit by norovirus has been locked down after one person died and dozens became ill with a vomiting virus. Local authorities allowed asymptomatic people to disembark from the ship while those who had been infected were ordered to remain onboard in isolation.

Health y passengers have been given the go ahead to disembark from a cruise hit by norovirus. All 1,701 people onboard Ambition, which was carrying mainly passengers from the UK and Ireland, were locked down for more than 24 hours after it docked in Bordeaux on Tuesday, May 12, after one person died and dozens became ill with a vomiting virus .

Local authorities allowed asymptomatic people to disembark from Wednesday afternoon, May 13, while those who had been infected were ordered to remain onboard in isolation. The person who died onboard Ambition was a 92-year-old British man who suffered a heart attack. There were 48 passengers and one crew member with active cases of gastrointestinal illness. Samples from those who were ill were tested at a local hospital in Bordeaux.

One passenger, Seos Guilidhe, 52, from Belfast, told news agency AFP he was ‘playing bingo’ during the lockdown, and ‘it is not as bad as it was during Covid’. He added that people were ‘going about as normal’





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Norovirus Vomiting Virus Stomach Bug Gastroenteritis Cruise Ship Lockdown Passengers Crew Members Bordeaux Liverpool France Spain

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