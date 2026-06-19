North Ayrshire's youngest councillor resigns from health and social care cabinet role citing system unsustainability

Cllr Chloe Robertson steps down as Cabinet Member for the Health and Social Care Partnership in North Ayrshire, highlighting financial pressures and the need for reform. She expressed pride in achievements but stressed that the system faces critical challenges. Her resignation follows a move to critical care only due to a £9.1 million deficit and makes her the fifth cabinet member to quit in four years. Council leader Tony Gurney thanked her for her service.

The SNP administration in North Ayrshire experienced a significant shake-up on Thursday with the announcement that the council's youngest councillor, Chloe Robertson , had resigned from her front-line cabinet position.

Robertson, who served as the Cabinet Member for the Health and Social Care Partnership, cited the growing unsustainability of the local health and social care system as the reason for her departure. Her decision comes just three months after the partnership was forced to restrict services to critical care only due to a substantial £9.1 million deficit, a move that sparked major protests.

Robertson, who was considered a rising star within the administration after taking on the role last August following Margaret Johnson's resignation, became emotional during the March meeting when discussing the shift to critical care; the remainder of her speech had to be read by Integration Joint Board chair Joyce White. With this resignation, Robertson becomes the fifth cabinet member to leave in the past four years, a list that includes former leader Marie Burns, depute leader Shaun Macaulay, Cllr Johnson, and Cllr Scott Davidson.

In her statement, Robertson expressed deep sadness about stepping down but emphasized her commitment to advocating for reform and investment in health and social care services. She highlighted warnings from Audit Scotland that Integration Joint Boards across Scotland are facing severe financial pressures and could become financially unsustainable without meaningful change.

"It is because I care so much about our health and social care services that I want to use this resignation as an opportunity to dedicate more time to advocate for the reform and investment our communities deserve," she said. Robertson also reassured constituents that she will continue to represent her Irvine West ward, remain active in local partnerships and projects, and support the new cabinet member to ensure a smooth transition.

She reflected on achievements such as the Brighter Pathways programme for care-experienced children and closer alignment between HSCP localities and community planning, while acknowledging the difficult budget decisions and their impact on communities.

"I am as motivated as ever to use my experience, voice and time to advocate for better outcomes for the people of North Ayrshire," she added. Council Leader Tony Gurney responded to the resignation by thanking Robertson for her hard work and dedication.

"I would like to thank Chloé for all her hard work and dedication. She has not only shown excellent leadership in her portfolio but also provided great support in wider policy contributions. I wish her well," Gurney said. Robertson's departure underscores the intense pressures facing local health and social care services in North Ayrshire and across Scotland, where financial deficits are prompting severe service reductions and political turnover.

Her resignation from a prominent role at a young age signals both the challenges within the system and the personal toll of managing such constraints. The administration now faces the task of appointing a new cabinet member to steer the partnership through ongoing fiscal difficulties while trying to maintain service delivery and community trust





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chloe Robertson North Ayrshire Health And Social Care Partnership Cabinet Resignation Financial Unsustainability Integration Joint Board Audit Scotland Critical Care Services Irvine West SNP Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazing Ayrshire property with historic bridge views offers a bargain escape to the seasideOriginally built in 1787 by renowned architect and engineer Alexander Stevens as his personal residence, the 'elegant architectural statement' property was gifted to his daughter Jean upon her marriage to James Fyfe, Lord Mountjoy's agent.

Read more »

Ayrshire College student wins Hospitality 'Oscar'Declan Sloan was crowned Front of House Champion at the prestigious Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or 2026 competition.

Read more »

Warning for pubs planning to show World Cup games without licensing extensionSouth Ayrshire Licensing Board heard that the first Scotland screenings had gone successfully

Read more »

Ayrshire hotel slams 'ridiculous' immigrant claims after images of tourists shared online'We are extremely disappointed to see people taking photographs of our tour buses and sharing them online accompanied by inaccurate claims and speculation.'

Read more »