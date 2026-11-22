Torrential rain in North Hollywood submerged seven vehicles, underscoring broader flooding threats in California ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period and an active El Niño winter.

Tor rendal rainfall has transformed a parking lot near West Coast College in North California into a submerged hazard, leaving at least seven vehicles completely underwater. Shocking footage captured on Thursday showed cars disappearing beneath murky floodwaters within a four-story structure, with only the roofs of some vehicles remaining visible above the rising levels. This incident has reignited concerns about the state's increasingly extreme weather patterns and the vulnerability of urban infrastructure to sudden inundation.

Parking Structure Submergence Mechanism

Water cascaded down from the upper levels of the parking facility, overwhelming the drainage capacity of the lower floors and turning the area into a temporary pool. The sheer force of the accumulating water pushed one vehicle out of its designated parking space, demonstrating the physical power of the floodwaters. At least seven cars were reportedly flooded during this rapid accumulation event, with residents describing how the rain initially seemed unremarkable before conditions deteriorated catastrophically.

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One student managed to save her car by driving it away through the floodwaters before the depth became impassable, but others were unable to retrieve their vehicles in time. The incident highlights the rapid onset of urban flooding, where standard parking structures can quickly become traps for motorists when heavy precipitation exceeds local drainage thresholds.

El Nino and Atmospheric River Impacts

Meteorologists are closely monitoring a developing El Nino pattern, which significantly increases the likelihood of wetter winters and powerful Pacific storms in California. This climatic phenomenon warms sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, altering global atmospheric circulation. For the state, these changes often manifest as atmospheric rivers, which are massive corridors of moisture capable of dumping enormous quantities of rain over relatively short periods.

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The risk is exacerbated by unusually warm ocean waters along the coast, with temperatures near the Farallon Islands reaching approximately 66F, roughly 10F above the seasonal average. When these atmospheric rivers collide with saturated ground and overwhelmed drainage networks, the consequences can be devastating for communities and infrastructure alike. Scientists view this combination of factors as a precursor to an exceptionally active and dangerous winter season for the region.

Thanksgiving Travel Disruption and Coastal Threats

The flooding in North Hollywood serves as a stark warning for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods in the United States. The American Automobile Association estimates that more than 81 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during this period. However, storm systems threatening California and the Pacific Northwest, featuring heavy rain, powerful winds, and mountain snowfall, are expected to disrupt both road and air travel significantly.

San Francisco faces a particularly alarming combination of king tides, powerful surf, and elevated sea levels, with coastal flood warnings in effect from Monday through Thursday. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has urged residents to take these threats seriously, noting that a full moon and high tides could cause coastal water to spill into streets and low-lying neighborhoods. The danger extends beyond inland flooding, as the Bay Area grapples with the highest recorded tides and potential street-level inundation.

Broader National Weather Context

While California battles intense storms, a separate weather system is threatening parts of the eastern United States, posing risks for travelers heading toward New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. This dual-threat scenario complicates holiday logistics, as motorists and airlines must navigate severe conditions on both coasts. The convergence of extreme local weather events with national travel peaks creates a high-stakes environment for public safety and economic activity across the country.

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As the state moves deeper into the winter season, the combination of El Nino warming, king tides, and intense atmospheric rivers presents a complex challenge for emergency management and urban planning. The submerged vehicles in North Hollywood are not an isolated incident but rather a preview of the increasingly volatile weather landscape that Californians and travelers must prepare to navigate in the coming months.