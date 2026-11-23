Offshore Energies UK says 81 North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to stop production by 2028, 20 more than forecast, amid high taxes and regulation.

Up to 81 oil and gas fields in the North Sea could be shut within two years, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the industry association. All of the affected fields are expected to cease production by the end of 2028. The figure is 20 more closures than previously forecast, and OEUK links the trend to high taxes and regulatory pressure on operators.

The industry body said companies could change their minds if the economics can be made to work. The warning comes as the North Sea sector faces growing scrutiny over its future output, with the UK government and industry groups both weighing the consequences for domestic energy supply.

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Why North Sea Fields Are Closing Early

OEUK says the rise in planned closures is driven mainly by economic conditions and the regulatory landscape. Some fields are simply reaching the end of their productive lives, but operators are also deciding that the fiscal regime no longer allows certain projects to pay off.

In its 2026 Decommissioning Report, OEUK said the number of fields expected to cease production during 2025 to 2028 is 81, compared with 61 previously forecast for the same period. That represents 20 additional expected closures, a shift the trade body presented as a key finding of its latest comparison.

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Mark Wilson, energy operations director at OEUK, said there were a multitude of reasons for stopping production. He said operators would base their decisions on a case-by-case basis, with fiscal policy and project economics being the primary factors behind the decisions.

Competing Views on Taxes and Policy

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservative energy spokesman, said the figures should set alarm bells ringing. He argued that punitive taxes and hostile regulations are driving companies away and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of oil and gas workers.

Wilson offered a more hopeful view. He said that with the introduction of the Oil and Gas Price Mechanism, some operators would be able to re-evaluate the economics, and that some of them may decide to move their cessation of production dates further into the future.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero pointed to continued activity in the basin. He said drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea continues, and that the Energy Secretary had approved the Jackdaw Gas Field last month. The spokesman added that oil and gas will remain part of Britain's energy mix for decades to come, alongside plans to transition to clean power.

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Energy Security Concerns Grow for Britain

North Sea production is now 75 per cent below its peak in 1999 and 34 per cent below the level seen in 2019. These declines have intensified concerns that Britain has become dangerously exposed to foreign energy shocks as domestic output falls.

UK government figures show that natural gas production last year was at its lowest level since 1973. The country is therefore reliant on foreign supplies to heat homes and power businesses, a dependence that critics say makes household bills and industrial costs more vulnerable to global price swings.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has approved the Jackdaw Gas Field but has yet to make a decision on the Rosebank Field. If approved, Rosebank could account for a significant chunk of UK oil output, making its outcome a central test of the government's approach to domestic production.

The Decommissioning Report also sets out the scale of work ahead. From this year to 2035, some £24.7 billion will be spent on decommissioning, covering 1,834 wells, 135 topsides and 126 underwater structures. That spending will shape jobs and contracts across the offshore supply chain as older fields are wound down.