North Shore Academy Assistant Principal Sam Piggott Banned for Sexual Misconduct

Sam Piggott, assistant principal at North Shore Academy, faces a two-year teaching ban after a tribunal found 11 allegations of sexual misconduct against him involving colleagues and students.

Sam Piggott, the assistant principal at North Shore Academy in Stockton-On-Tees, has been officially banned from the teaching profession for a period of two years following a serious tribunal ruling. The 33-year-old educator was found guilty of 11 distinct allegations of sexual misconduct that occurred between June 2024 and March 2025. This disciplinary action terminates his career at the secondary school after he rose from a teaching assistant role in 2018 to the assistant principal position in 2024.

Tribunal Finds Pattern of Inappropriate Conduct

A teaching tribunal determined that Mr Piggott displayed a repeated pattern of wholly inappropriate conduct directed at his colleagues, frequently happening in the presence of pupils. The panel found all 11 allegations to be proven, rejecting his defense that the comments were merely banter. The evidence presented showed a tendency to make sexual jokes and misogynistic remarks that crossed professional boundaries multiple times over the specified nine-month period.

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Specific Incidents Involving Colleagues and Students

On one occasion, Mr Piggott made a sexually charged quip about an energy drink dripping down his throat, which prompted immediate objection from pupils who found the language unacceptable. In another instance, he told a colleague he hoped a classroom gift was oral sex, a comment made in front of three female colleagues before he returned later to apologize. He claimed he was matching the colleague's innuendo but regretted the remark upon realizing its inappropriateness.

Further incidents included a comment made in the canteen where he nearly bumped into a teacher carrying sausages and mash, telling her he nearly put his sausage into her, which left her feeling disgusted and objectified. He also told a male colleague after a car accident that he had crushed his balls, asking a female teacher to close her ears during the revelation. In March 2025, he asked a female colleague if she had feelings for him, suggesting she was not used to men being direct with her.

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Professional Background and Career Progression

Sam Piggott is a married father-of-two and an English graduate from Teesside University. He joined North Shore Academy in 2018 as a teaching assistant and quickly advanced through the ranks, eventually becoming assistant principal in 2024. The Northern Education Trust, which oversees the academy, stated that they immediately followed established procedures to investigate the matter as soon as the serious allegations were raised.

A spokesperson for the Northern Education Trust emphasized that the trust takes concerns of this nature very seriously and that appropriate support was offered to all individuals impacted by Mr Piggott's behavior. The trust highlighted their commitment to maintaining a safe and professional environment for both staff and students within their network of schools.

Reactions and Future Implications

Mr Piggott described the allegations as false and vexatious but admitted in the tribunal that he may have rubbed a few of his colleagues up the wrong way. He declined to comment to the Daily Mail but maintained his stance during the proceedings. The two-year ban serves as a significant professional penalty, reflecting the severity of the misconduct found by the tribunal and the need to protect the educational community from such behavior.

The ruling underscores the zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct in educational settings. It also highlights the importance of maintaining professional boundaries between staff members and ensuring that all interactions are respectful and conducive to a safe learning environment for students. The case remains a stark reminder of the accountability required of those in leadership positions within schools.