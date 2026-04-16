North Wales' GreenWood Forest Park is Up for Sale at £1.25 Million

GreenWood Forest Park, a popular family attraction in North Wales known for its eco-themed rides and focus on nature, has been listed for sale at £1.25 million. The park, which opened in 1993, has seen significant investment and growth, attracting around 150,000 visitors annually.

A beloved North Wales theme park, GreenWood Forest Park, has been placed on the market with a £1.25 million asking price. Located in Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, the park has been a significant family attraction since its inception in 1993. Originally conceived by founders Stephen and Andrea Bristow as a woodland education centre, its mission was to intertwine environmental learning with engaging nature-based activities.

In its nascent stages, the park was a modest venture, primarily offering nature walks and educational experiences focused on the local flora and ecosystems. Financial challenges were present during its early development due to initial low visitor numbers. However, the park's trajectory shifted as it began to incorporate more adventure-oriented attractions, a strategic move to broaden its appeal and boost attendance. This expansion saw the introduction of larger play areas, thrilling slides, and various outdoor adventure features, effectively transforming it from a quiet educational site into a bustling family destination. GreenWood Forest Park is notably recognized for its innovative eco-themed rides, including the partially human-powered Green Dragon roller coaster and the solar-powered SolarSplash. These unique attractions underscore the park's ongoing commitment to sustainability. The park’s ownership transitioned in 2017 when the original founders retired and sold GreenWood to Continuum Attractions, a prominent UK leisure company. Continuum Attractions boasts a diverse portfolio that includes historical sites like The Real Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, York's Chocolate Story, Oxford Castle & Prison, the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, and The Loch Ness Centre. They also manage popular television-themed tours, such as those for Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Under Continuum Attractions' stewardship, the park has continued its growth, maintaining its core ethos of nature, sustainability, and family-friendly outdoor entertainment, now attracting approximately 150,000 visitors annually. After nearly a decade with Continuum Attractions, the decision has been made to relist the park. Real estate services firm Newmark, as reported by North Wales Live, highlighted that the park, established in 1991, has been thoughtfully developed and managed into a major regional draw. The listing details over 15 themed attractions, encompassing a gravity roller coaster, the solar-powered splash ride, extensive adventure play areas, a forest theatre, and a viewing platform offering views of Eryri (Snowdonia). Significant central facilities include an indoor play area and café, complemented by additional catering outlets throughout the park. Newmark also noted that investments totaling £1.5 million have been made over the past seven years. The agent indicated substantial potential for revenue enhancement through the development of complementary activities and facilities, with ample space available for future projects. This presents a compelling opportunity for prospective buyers to build upon the park's established success





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Greenwood Forest Park Theme Park For Sale North Wales Attractions Continuum Attractions Eco-Tourism

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