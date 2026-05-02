North West Debuts Bleached Brows and New EP 'N0rth4evr' with Family Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, launched her debut EP ‘N0rth4evr’ with a bold new look and support from her father and stepmother, Bianca Censori. The 12-year-old showcased bleached eyebrows, vibrant hair, and a unique style at a celebratory event.

North West , the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , debuted a striking new look featuring bleached eyebrows at a Complex pop-up event celebrating the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr .

The event saw strong family support, with both her father, Kanye West, and stepmother, Bianca Censori, in attendance. North’s appearance was a bold statement, complemented by vibrant blue hair adorned with studs, black grillz, and a black shirt displaying her album artwork layered over a striped shirt. She took the time to connect with fans, signing autographs outside the venue while her parents remained close by. Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who married in 2022, showcased their own edgy styles.

West opted for a classic black ensemble – black pants, a black shirt, and a leather jacket – finished with boots, gloves, and sunglasses. Censori sported fitted black leggings, a stylish jacket, and striking red leather platform boots, mirroring North’s aesthetic with faux silver piercings around her eyes. The trend of bleached eyebrows isn’t new to the Kardashian/Jenner family, with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner having previously embraced the look.

This event marks a significant step in North’s burgeoning music career, following in her father’s footsteps. North’s debut EP, N0rth4evr, was released on Friday and is accompanied by a music video for the track #N0rth4evr. The video features grainy, choppy footage of North walking through a graveyard at night, set to the song’s pop-rock sound. The lyrics reflect themes of independence and navigating public scrutiny.

North has already demonstrated her musical talent by performing alongside her father on stage in Mexico City and Los Angeles, even collaborating on a song titled 'Piercing On My Hand,' seemingly addressing criticism surrounding her recent piercings. These piercings, including a dermal finger piercing and faux facial piercings, have previously sparked concern among fans. North responded to the criticism on TikTok, displaying a defiant attitude.

The release of N0rth4evr and the accompanying visuals signal North West’s serious entry into the music world, and her willingness to express herself through both her music and her evolving style





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