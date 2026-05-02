North West Debuts Eerie Music Video with Faux Piercings, Addresses 'Nepo Baby' Struggles

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, releases a new music video for her song #N0rth4evr, featuring striking faux piercings and lyrics that explore the challenges of being a celebrity child. The video's aesthetic and North's previous piercing choices have sparked debate and discussion.

North West , the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , continues to push boundaries and generate discussion with her burgeoning music career and evolving personal style.

Her latest venture, a music video accompanying her new song #N0rth4evr, has sparked renewed attention, not for the music itself, but for the striking visual choices she’s made. The video features North strolling through a graveyard, adorned with stick-on faux piercings placed under one eye and near her nose.

This follows a previous controversy surrounding her decision to get dermal finger piercings, a choice that drew criticism towards her mother, Kim Kardashian, regarding the appropriateness of such procedures for a young teenager. The video’s aesthetic is deliberately unsettling, employing a grainy, choppy style reminiscent of ‘found footage’ horror films like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, adding to the overall eerie atmosphere.

North is seen dancing before an angel sculpture and gazing pensively out of a window, creating a mood of mystery and introspection. The song #N0rth4evr itself delves into the complexities of navigating life as a ‘nepo baby’ – someone benefiting from familial connections in a competitive industry. The lyrics express feelings of isolation, scrutiny, and the pressure to conform, despite a desire for authenticity.

Lines like ‘Forever and always, I don't listen, but they talk about me all day’ and ‘Everywhere I go feelin' like the wrong way’ hint at the challenges of being constantly in the public eye. She also touches upon themes of distrust and internal turmoil, singing ‘so much people 'round me, but I know they all fake’ and ‘so much goin' in my head that I can't say.

’ This debut single is part of a larger EP of the same name, released on Friday, marking North’s official entry into the music world, following in the footsteps of her father, Kanye West. The release of this EP signifies a serious commitment to her musical aspirations and a willingness to explore personal themes through her art. The initial controversy surrounding North’s dermal finger piercings, revealed in August 2023, centered on the potential risks associated with the procedure.

Dermal piercings involve inserting an anchor under the skin to secure the jewelry, which can lead to complications like keloid scarring, infection, and even rejection by the body. Kim Kardashian faced backlash for allowing her daughter to undergo this procedure at such a young age. North responded to the criticism with a defiant TikTok video, lip-syncing to a soundbite that dismissed the concerns, accompanied by a caption aimed at those who were upset about the piercing.

She subsequently appeared to add two more dermal piercings to her fingers in January, further fueling the debate. This latest display of faux piercings in the music video appears to be a continuation of North’s exploration of self-expression and a deliberate challenge to societal expectations.

North is one of four children shared by Kardashian and West, alongside Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and her journey into the public spotlight continues to unfold, raising questions about the boundaries of fame, parenting, and artistic freedom





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