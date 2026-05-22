North West looks to face challenges ahead as she turns 13

North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Ye, is only one month away from turning 13 and is set to navigate a challenging future in the limelight as she continues to excel in her various ventures. Although fame has surrounded her from a young age, the aspiring musician, fashion designer, and entrepreneur still finds herself at times in uncharted territory, grappling with the intrusion of constant public scrutiny.

North West , the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly Kanye West ), turned 12 years old last year and has already taken her first steps into the limelight.

She was dropping hints about her first album, N0rtherevr, on Twitter, amassing 21 million TikTok followers, and even had her first dance with her mother on the streets of Paris. But being a teenager in the Kardashian-West family has its own challenges for the star. She has been pulled out of private school to be tutored at home and is known to enjoy fashion, music, and entrepreneurship.

North West, with her star on the rise, is set to have a challenging future, growing up in the spotlight





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