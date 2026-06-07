North West's New Single MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL Sparks Debate Over Nepotism and Musical Taste

North West, 12, releases her second solo single 'MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL' with Lil Novi, sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics. The song's lyrics celebrate wealth and provoke discussions about nepotism in the music industry.

North West , the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has once again stirred controversy with the release of her second solo single. Titled MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL , the track is a collaboration with Lil Novi , the 16-year-old son of rap icon Lil Wayne and R&B singer Nivea.

The song dropped on Friday accompanied by a frenetically edited music video that has left many viewers stunned. In the video, North appears with blue hair, wearing what appears to be grillz and spiky gauntlets, rapping about money and status. The release comes just a month after her debut single #N0rth4evr, which also generated significant online buzz. Critics have been harsh, with comments describing the song as hot trash, a bunch of noise, and noise pollution.

One listener wrote, I can't tell if this is dog s*** or I'm just getting old, while another exclaimed, WOW THIS IS THE MOST TRASH SHIT EVER! However, the single also has its defenders, with some arguing that it represents a new generation of music. One supporter noted, Everyone talking about trash. My son, nephews and nieces are all listening to artists in this genre rn.

It's new generation stuff. Our parents thought the same about our music. The collaboration between North and Lil Novi is notable given the history between their fathers. Kanye West and Lil Wayne worked together on songs like Barry Bonds and See You in My Nightmares in the late 2000s.

Now, their children are following in their footsteps, though with a decidedly mixed reception. The lyrics of MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL find the two young artists boasting about their wealth. Lil Novi raps in the chorus, If they say money the root of all evil then I'm a demon.

North contributes lines like, If it ain't 'bout a bag I'm leavin' - too much ice, I'm freezin', and Had to wear a mask 'cause the bank account too nasty. The song's title plays on the familiar aphorism about money being the root of all evil, but the artists embrace that notion.

Meanwhile, North's foray into music has been accompanied by controversies over her appearance. Earlier this year, she faced backlash for getting a dermal finger piercing at age 12. Critics expressed concerns about safety and appropriateness, but North defended her choices. In the music video for #N0rth4evr, she sported stick-on piercings under one eye and near her nose.

The video was styled as found footage, reminiscent of horror films like The Blair Witch Project. The song itself is a pop rock track addressing the challenges of being a nepo baby: Forever and always, I don't listen, but they talk about me all day, she sings. Everywhere I go feelin' like the wrong way. I can't even act my age, gotta call plays.

Despite the negative reactions, North seems determined to carve out her own path in the music industry. The release of MULA THA ROOT OF ALL EVIL has sparked debates about nepotism, artistic merit, and generational differences in music taste. Some see it as a fun collaboration between two celebrity kids, while others view it as a symptom of privilege. Regardless, the single has certainly captured attention, amassing a flurry of online comments and reactions.

Whether it will have staying power remains to be seen, but for now, North West and Lil Novi have succeeded in making waves. As the music industry evolves, the definition of talent and success continues to shift. The children of celebrities often face heightened scrutiny, but they also have platforms that many aspiring artists lack. North West, already a social media phenomenon, is leveraging her fame to explore her musical interests.

Her father Kanye West is known for his bold experiments in music and fashion, and North seems to inherit that fearless approach. Her mother Kim Kardashian has also supported her endeavors, despite occasional criticism. The future of North Wests music career is uncertain, but she has already proven she is not afraid to take risks. With each release, she generates conversation, whether positive or negative.

In a world where attention is currency, North West is undoubtedly rich





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