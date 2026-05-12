Northampton Saints Sign Italian Winger Malik Faissal to Bolster Squad for Next Season

Prem leaders Northampton Saints have signed Italian winger Malik Faissal to bolster their squad for next season. The 20-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens from Zebre, having scored two tries in seven senior appearances for the Parma-based outfit so far.

Prem leaders Northampton Saints have signed Italian winger Malik Faissal to bolster their squad for next season. The 20-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens from Zebre , having scored two tries in seven senior appearances for the Parma-based outfit so far.

Faissal has played 10 games for Italy's Under-20 team in the U20s Six Nations over the past two seasons, scoring three tries in two matches against England.

"Malik looks like a very well-rounded player, with some x-factor to his athleticism too. He's got speed and the ability to win the ball in the air, which in today's game is a vital skill," said Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"We've been impressed with his intent too, how hard he works to get into the right places on the field. (Head coach) Sam (Vesty) loved his breakdown elements and how he hits in defence as well.

"Todaro scored 10 tries in 13 games for Saints at the start of this season and earned a place in the full Italy squad, but then moving to England and getting to play in a competitive league like the Prem is going to be a real challenge but it's a great opportunity for me to grow as a rugby player and as a person," Faissal said. "I've already had some good conversations with the coaches about my development and where they can help me learn.

That coaching was one of the main reasons I wanted to come to Saints, to play amongst a squad that is at the top of its game and learn from them.

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