Northamptonshire Firefighters Battle Dozen Deliberate Woodland Fires in Rushden

Firefighters in Northamptonshire have been dealing with a series of deliberate fires in a Rushden woodland, with over a dozen incidents occurring in just over a week. The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires after the surge in callouts during the school half-term.

Firefighters in Northamptonshire have been grappling with a spate of deliberate fires in a Rushden woodland, with over a dozen incidents occurring in just over a week.

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that they were called out six times to the same area behind Willmott Road between May 22 and May 31, attending to more than 15 separate fires. This surge in callouts happened during the school half-term, leading the service to urge parents to discuss the dangers of starting fires with their children. In total, the fire service and police dealt with nearly 40 deliberate blazes during this period.

Andy Evans, representing the fire service and the Police Arson Task Force, emphasized the risks of arson, stating that it not only endangers lives and property but also diverts fire crews from other emergencies. He encouraged parents to be vigilant for signs of arson and to educate their children about the risks involved





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Northamptonshire Fire Woodland Rushden Deliberate Fires Arson

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