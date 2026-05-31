Northern Ireland Executive's First Annual Report Shows Progress Amid Persistent Challenges

An analysis of the Northern Ireland Executive's first annual Programme for Government report, highlighting achievements in health waiting lists and childcare support, while acknowledging the gap between statistical progress and lived experience, and the need for deeper structural reforms to rebuild public trust.

If the public increasingly believes devolved government exists only as a permanent stage for political grievance and managed outrage, confidence in the institutions themselves will continue to erode, regardless of what delivery statistics say.

That is not because Northern Ireland's problems have suddenly been solved. Far from it. Our waiting lists remain among the worst in these islands; families are still under immense financial pressure; social housing demand continues to outstrip supply; and the health service remains under severe strain.

Yet buried beneath the political noise surrounding the Executive's first annual Programme for Government report was something that has become strangely unfamiliar in Northern Ireland: a set of results that, by any reasonable standard, represent genuine progress. When the Programme for Government was published last year, I was among those who criticised it. While it contained plenty of ambitious rhetoric about opportunity and hope, much of it felt frustratingly vague. The document leaned heavily on aspirations rather than hard accountability.

Even some of the measurable commitments came with caveats attached. For instance, the Executive set a target of treating an additional 70,000 patients by 2027, while simultaneously acknowledging that, under existing funding constraints, reducing waiting lists would not be possible. It was difficult not to read that as an attempt to manage expectations rather than transform outcomes.

And yet the latest figures show the Executive substantially exceeded its own target, delivering more than 237,000 additional outpatient, diagnostic and inpatient procedures, and four-year waits for some major procedures have fallen dramatically. That does not mean Northern Ireland's health crisis is over. One-year interventions are always easier than long-term systemic reform. A waiting list can fall sharply after concentrated investment, yet remain fundamentally dysfunctional.

But it would also be dishonest to pretend those improvements are meaningless simply because they fall short of complete transformation. The same tension exists around childcare. The Executive can point to impressive uptake figures for its 15 per cent subsidy scheme, with more than double the projected number of children receiving support.

Yet many parents will reasonably question how transformative that support truly feels when childcare fees themselves have risen by around 17 per cent, effectively swallowing much of the benefit. Part of that is understandable. People judge government through lived experience rather than spreadsheets. If families still feel squeezed and patients still struggle to access treatment, ministers cannot simply wave statistics around and expect applause.

The challenge for the Executive is not just to deliver better outcomes, but to rebuild trust in the institutions of government themselves. This requires a shift away from performative politics and toward genuine accountability. It means acknowledging that while the numbers may show progress, the lived reality for many remains difficult.

The Executive must also address the structural issues that persist: the lack of a sustainable funding model for health and social care, the need for a comprehensive childcare strategy that goes beyond a single subsidy, and the urgent requirement to tackle the housing crisis. Without these deeper reforms, the gains made in the past year risk being temporary.

Moreover, the political context cannot be ignored. The stability of the Executive itself remains fragile, with periodic crises threatening to derail progress. The public's patience is wearing thin. If the institutions are to survive and thrive, they must demonstrate that they are capable of not only managing crises but also delivering long-term improvements that people can feel in their daily lives.

That means moving beyond the cycle of grievance and outrage and focusing on the hard work of governance. The recent report offers some evidence that this is possible, but it is only a start. The real test will be whether the Executive can build on these early successes and address the deeper challenges that remain.

For now, the numbers provide a glimmer of hope, but the jury is still out on whether Northern Ireland's political leaders can turn that hope into lasting change





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Northern Ireland Devolution Programme For Government Health Waiting Lists Childcare Subsidy Public Trust

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