Northern Ireland Facing Planned Power Outages as Electricity Grid Undergoes £250m Rebuild

A major upgrade of Northern Ireland's aging electricity network will lead to planned power outages for some homes and businesses over the next six years. The £250m Rebuild Programme aims to modernize the network and ensure reliability for the future.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE) has announced a major upgrade of its electricity infrastructure, dubbed the 'Rebuild Programme,' with a commitment of £250 million over the next six years. This extensive project aims to replace aging poles, cables, and overhead lines, much of which dates back to the 1950s and 1960s. NIE emphasizes this is a 'once-in-a-generation' rebuild, with the network's length comparable to the distance from Belfast to Chile or Western Australia.

The initiative aims to create a more reliable, resilient, and future-proof electricity network. \ The Rebuild Programme will involve upgrading approximately 1500 kilometers of 11kV overhead lines each year, constructing new lines, and enhancing the capacity and resilience of both low voltage and 33kV networks. In total, approximately 14,000 kilometers of the electricity distribution network will be rebuilt and refurbished over the six-year period. This comprehensive work encompasses pole and conductor replacements, transformer upgrades, and overhead line restringing to ensure a more reliable and resilient network. To achieve this, NIE Networks teams and their contracted partners have already commenced work in certain areas, and the project will continue throughout NIE Networks' price control period (RP7), starting in April 2025.\However, the extensive upgrades will inevitably result in planned power outages for some homes and businesses in Northern Ireland. Derek Hynes, Managing Director at NIE Networks, anticipates potential five to six-hour power interruptions for customers, occurring every couple of years. NIE assures customers of a minimum two weeks' notice prior to any planned outages. While acknowledging the disruption, NIE emphasizes its commitment to minimizing impact through various initiatives such as supplying customers from alternative circuits, utilizing Live Line technology, and exploring options like high voltage and low voltage generation and high voltage Live Line pole changing. DUP MP Carla Lockhart supports the project, describing it as 'short-term pain for long-term gain' and recognizing the necessity of investment for a modern and improved electrical grid.





