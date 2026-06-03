Northern Ireland Justice Minister Accepts All Recommendations from Accelerated Criminal Legal Aid Review

Minister Naomi Long has committed to implementing an 8.66% increase in criminal legal aid fees following an accelerated review, a move aimed at resolving a prolonged dispute with barristers who have been withdrawing services in major cases due to twenty years of stagnant fees.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has agreed to accept all recommendations made by the accelerated review of criminal legal aid . In a written ministerial statement, Long said she will now take the necessary steps to implement an additional 8.66% increase to all criminal legal aid fees.

This decision follows prolonged pressure from legal professionals who have warned that underfunding threatens the integrity of the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland. The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) had been engaged in intensive discussions with the Department of Justice throughout 2024, culminating in an accelerated review that concluded on 27 April. The meeting on Wednesday between Minister Long and the CBA committee marked a critical juncture, with Long outlining her department's position on implementing the review's recommendations.

While the acceptance of all recommendations signals a positive step, the history of frozen fees stretching back two decades means that even this increase may only partially address the accumulated shortfall. The CBA's chair, Donal Lunny KC, previously emphasized that crown court legal aid fees have been stagnant for 20 years, creating a crisis of recruitment and retention at the criminal bar.

The barristers' industrial action, which began in November 2024, involved withdrawing services in certain categories of cases, notably refusing instructions in murder and manslaughter trials. This targeted strike highlighted the severity of the situation, as these are often the most complex and high-stakes cases. The financial data underscores the depth of the problem: when adjusted for inflation, real-term legal aid rates for lawyers have plummeted between 47% and 58% since 2005.

Such a dramatic erosion of value means that many experienced barristers are leaving the criminal bar or limiting their practice, leading to delays and potential miscarriages of justice. The 8.66% increase, while welcome, will need to be evaluated against this historic decline. Implementation details and timescales remain crucial.

The CBA has stated that it will now meet to consider its response to the minister's announcement, suggesting that while the immediate threat of expanded industrial action may have receded, the barristers' union will assess whether the measures go far enough. The Department of Justice now faces the task of translating the review's recommendations into concrete policy changes, including fee adjustments and possibly structural reforms to ensure the long-term sustainability of criminal legal aid.

This episode has drawn public attention to the often-overlooked backbone of the justice system: the lawyers who represent defendants, many of whom are vulnerable or indigent. Without adequate compensation, the quality of legal representation suffers, undermining the right to a fair trial. The resolution of this dispute will be measured not just by the percentage increase but by its impact on restoring a viable career path for new and existing criminal barristers.

The government's acceptance of the review's full set of recommendations indicates a recognition of the systemic issues, but the coming months will reveal whether this is a definitive solution or a temporary fix in an ongoing funding crisis





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Legal Aid Criminal Bar Naomi Long Northern Ireland Fee Increase CBA Industrial Action Justice System Funding Barristers

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