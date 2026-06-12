Northern Ireland King's Birthday Honours Recognise Leaders in Broadcasting, Business, and Community Service

The King's Birthday Honours list for Northern Ireland honours prominent figures including broadcaster Stephen Watson, Belfast Harbour CEO Joseph O'Neill, and former Crown Solicitor Jennifer Bell alongside numerous individuals recognised for their contributions to healthcare, education, business, and community relations.

Northern Ireland 's King's Birthday Honours list celebrates a diverse array of individuals who have made significant contributions across numerous sectors, from business and broadcasting to healthcare, education, and community service .

Among the most prominent recipients are broadcaster Stephen Watson, awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting, kidney transplant awareness, and fundraising. Joseph O'Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, receives a CBE for his services to business and the Belfast community, while former Crown Solicitor Jennifer Bell is appointed a Companion of the Order of the Bath for her services to the administration of justice.

The list also honours several notable business leaders, including Henderson Group executives Geoffrey Agnew and Martin Agnew, hospitality entrepreneur Trevor Annon, and heritage advocate Mukesh Sharma. In the sporting arena, golf administrator Ian Bamford and disability football champion Alan Crooks are recognised. The honours reflect a broad spectrum of achievement, with awards given for work in healthcare, agriculture, education, peacebuilding, entrepreneurship, and charity, underscoring Northern Ireland's strong tradition of civic leadership and community engagement.

The list includes Dr Susan Lagdon, a senior lecturer at Ulster University, recognised for services to ending violence against women and girls; Professor Ian Stuart Young, a consultant chemical pathologist and Chief Scientific Advisor, honoured for services to health services research and development; and school principals Brian Duff and David Francis Heggarty, acknowledged for their services to education. Community and charity work is highlighted through recipients such as Tanya Evelyn Mary Hughes for services to the community of Ballybeen, Belfast, and Pauline Frances Bothwell, Charity Secretary of the Crossfire Trust, for services to the people of South Armagh.

Young people are a focus for several awardees, including Arlene Kee MBE, Director of Youth Service at the Education Authority, and Maxine Chambers, a senior youth support worker and co-founder of the Bluebell Trust. Agricultural services are recognised through Wesley David Aston, lately chief executive of the Ulster Farmers' Union, and Dr Rosemary Elizabeth Agnew, lately Director of Agricultural Policy.

The honours also celebrate contributions to heritage, with Mukesh Sharma receiving an MBE, and to local sports and community relations, as seen with Roger Frederick Bell for local cricket and Robert Edward Cullinan for community relations and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Military history is acknowledged through Frederick Michael Stewart, while Gregory Walter Thompson McKinley is recognised for services to the economy. The list demonstrates a deep commitment to public service and community improvement across Northern Ireland





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Honours Northern Ireland Stephen Watson MBE CBE Joseph O'neill Jennifer Bell Community Service Broadcasting Business Healthcare Education

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