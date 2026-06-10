Northern Ireland Leaders Plead for Calm After Knife Attack Sparks Unrest

A brutal stabbing in Belfast has triggered anti-immigration protests and violent Disorder, prompting police and political leaders to appeal for calm across Northern Ireland.

Police and political leaders in Northern Ireland have urged calm following days of unrest triggered by a brutal knife attack in Belfast . The incident, which occurred on Monday night in the north Belfast area of Kinnaird Avenue, left a man in his 40s, locally identified as Stephen Ogilvie, with serious injuries to his eye, face, and back.

A 30-year-old Sudanese man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a blade, and making threats to kill. He is due to appear in court. The attack, captured on video showing the victim on the ground being repeatedly stabbed, sparked immediate outrage and led to anti-immigration demonstrations across Northern Ireland.

While many protests were peaceful, some escalated into violence, with police reporting 'sporadic pockets of disorder' including cars set on fire and a Glider bus attacked in East Belfast. Fire officers rescued residents from burning homes in the Lendrick Street area. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson noted officers were responding to multiple incidents and appealed for calm, urging community leaders to promote peaceful protest.

Political figures, including deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, condemned the violence, stating it damages any cause and risks safety. She emphasized that taking frustration out on innocent people is wrong. The police have declared a 'critical incident' and are concerned about resources being diverted from other emergencies. The suspect entered Northern Ireland via the Irish border in February 2023, flew to Dublin from Paris, claimed asylum, and was granted leave to remain until 2028. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as tensions remain high





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