Northern Ireland's Emergency Departments Face 'Catastrophe' of Excess Deaths Due to Long Waits

A damning report by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine reveals a sharp rise in excess deaths in Northern Ireland's emergency departments attributed to prolonged waiting times for admission, urging Stormont to address the escalating crisis.

Northern Ireland 's hospital emergency departments are facing a crisis, with a stark report from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) highlighting a significant increase in excess deaths linked to prolonged waits for admission. The report projects that in 2025, approximately 1,032 lives will be lost due to patients waiting 12 hours or longer in emergency departments before being admitted to a hospital bed.

While this figure is a slight reduction from the estimated 1,122 excess deaths in 2024 and 1,063 in 2023, the overall trend over the past five years is deeply concerning. The estimated mortality figure has more than doubled since 2020, when it stood at less than half the projected 2025 figure, at just 461. A decade ago, in 2016, the number of excess deaths attributed to long waits was a mere 60. Crucially, the RCEM report argues that the escalating overcrowding and lengthy waiting times in emergency departments are not driven by an increase in patient attendances. Instead, the report indicates that the number of people seeking emergency care has remained relatively stable, while the incidents of prolonged waits and associated deaths have surged dramatically. In 2025, the report estimates that one in every twelve patients, or 8.3%, will experience a wait of 24 hours or more. Compounding these figures, a survey conducted by the RCEM in December 2025 revealed that a single emergency department recorded an astonishing wait time exceeding 124 hours, equating to more than three full days. The report lays out a series of urgent recommendations for the Northern Ireland Executive, calling for an end to corridor care and mortality linked to extended ED waits by the close of the current decade. It advocates for a comprehensive, 'whole-system approach' to tackle ED overcrowding, distributing responsibility for performance improvements across the entire patient journey. Furthermore, the RCEM demands accountability for resolving overcrowding issues and urges that excess deaths arising from long waits in emergency departments be treated with the same gravity as those occurring in other medical specialities. Dr Michael Perry, Northern Ireland vice president for the RCEM, emphasized the urgency of the situation, describing it as a catastrophe demanding immediate action. He lamented that behind the stark statistics lie tragic stories of families devastated by preventable deaths, a consequence of governmental inaction on the emergency department crisis. Dr Perry cautioned against complacency due to the slight year-on-year decrease, stating that progress is far too slow. He highlighted that Northern Ireland's health service grapples with the highest rates of prolonged ED waits and per capita deaths from these waits among all UK nations, a fact that should profoundly alarm policymakers. He reiterated that this is a solvable problem, and while the past cannot be undone, concrete measures can prevent future suffering. The RCEM's report provides the necessary solutions, including mechanisms for accountability, a holistic approach to patient flow, and defined targets to eliminate corridor care and deaths associated with long waits, which will be instrumental in rectifying the situation. The Department of Health acknowledges the ongoing pressures on its emergency departments, recognizing the complexity of the problem and the absence of a simple remedy. Their strategy focuses on a medium to long-term solution involving demand reduction and different demand management approaches. This includes decreasing the number of individuals presenting at EDs and expediting patient discharges once they are medically fit to free up bed capacity. The department's three-year reset plan aims to reorient efforts towards earlier support, prevention, neighborhood-based care, and encouraging greater personal responsibility for health maintenance. Efforts are also underway to enhance the care of frail elderly patients by offering more services closer to home and preventing unnecessary hospital admissions. However, the department concedes that these initiatives will require time to yield results and are further hindered by a challenging financial landscape. In the interim, the department is committed to optimizing the quality of care within existing constraints, prioritizing the needs of both patients and staff. Discussions between the Health Minister, HSC chief executives, and other stakeholders have underscored the critical need to expand community capacity as the most significant required change, aligning with the reset plan's neighborhood model of care delivery





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Northern Ireland Emergency Departments Excess Deaths Long Waits Healthcare Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Ireland Women's Team Thrills With Dominant Victory Over MaltaNorthern Ireland, under new manager Michael McArdle, secured a resounding 4-0 victory against Malta in a World Cup qualifier, their first time scoring four goals in a match since 2023. Keri Halliday, in a rare start, shined with two goals and an assist, highlighting the team's new, attack-minded approach and focus on younger players. Rebecca McKenna also stepped up, leading from the defense.

Read more »

Northern Ireland 4-0 Malta: Has Halliday's heroics helped start a new chapter for NI?Northern Ireland aren't known for scoring a flurry of goals in games with just one in their past six matches prior to their World Cup qualifier against Malta.

Read more »

Northern Ireland Braces for Escalating Fuel ProtestsAuthorities in Northern Ireland are on high alert as a series of planned fuel protests are set to disrupt key infrastructure and transport routes next week. Following significant disruptions earlier this week, new information suggests a coordinated effort targeting vital supply chains, including supermarket distribution centres, seaports, Belfast International Airport, and oil terminals. Police are actively preparing a response to maintain public safety and mitigate widespread inconvenience.

Read more »

Teenager Detained in Northern Ireland School Cyber Attack ProbePolice have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a significant cyber intrusion targeting the IT network used by schools across Northern Ireland. The incident disrupted access to online learning resources and exam preparation tools for students.

Read more »

Northern Ireland MPs call on Prime Minister to act amid fuel protestsAlliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said her constituents feel “let down” by the Government, and urged ministers to “change economic and fiscal course”

Read more »

Northern Ireland drivers cutting back on food and heating to keep cars runningFuel prices in Northern Ireland have risen sharply since the start of the conflict in Iran

Read more »