Northern Ireland SAS Doctors Announce Strike Action Over Pay Erosion and Median Salaries

Specialist, associate specialist, and specialty grade doctors in Northern Ireland will stage two 24-hour strikes on June 25 and June 29, 2024, after rejecting a 3.5% pay rise. The British Medical Association's Northern Ireland SAS committee reports that members have endured years of pay erosion, making them the lowest-paid hospital doctors in the UK and Ireland. Leaders warn that the healthcare system is losing critical talent, threatening service viability. The government is urged to present a credible pay restoration offer to avoid industrial action and protect patient care.

Specialist, associate specialist, and specialty grade doctors in Northern Ireland have announced strike action following the rejection of a 3.5% pay rise. Two 24-hour walkouts are scheduled for June 25 and June 29, 2024.

The decision comes after a ballot of members of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland SAS committee (NISASC), which showed a clear mandate for industrial action. Dr Leanne Davison, chair of the NISASC, emphasized that the doctors do not take this decision lightly, describing it as a reflection of the deep-seated strength of feeling across the workforce regarding the ongoing erosion of their pay.

She noted that pay has been steadily eroded since 2008, leading to a tipping point where SAS doctors feel compelled to stand up for the future of the medical workforce and the quality of patient care they can provide. Dr Davison stressed that strike action remains avoidable, placing the onus on the government to present a meaningful and credible offer that makes real progress toward pay restoration.

Dr Clodagh Corrigan, deputy chair of the committee, highlighted the severe consequences of the pay disparity, stating that doctors in Northern Ireland are the lowest paid among all hospital doctors in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. She warned that the situation has reached a critical stage, with the region haemorrhaging medical talent and struggling to maintain services.

"If we continue in this way, we won't have a service to provide," Dr Corrigan stated, underscoring the existential threat to the healthcare system if the pay issue is not resolved. The doctors' dispute centers on the need to reverse years of below-inflation pay settlements that have made their roles increasingly unsustainable, both financially and professionally.

The strike action by SAS doctors, who form a crucial part of the hospital workforce, is expected to cause significant disruption to hospital services across Northern Ireland. These doctors, who include specialists, associate specialists, and specialty grade doctors, often hold senior positions and provide a large proportion of direct patient care, particularly in areas such as emergency departments, surgeries, and outpatient clinics.

Their absence during the planned walkouts will likely lead to the cancellation of appointments, delays in treatment, and increased pressure on remaining staff. The BMA has called on the Department of Health and the Northern Ireland Executive to engage in urgent talks to avert the strikes, warning that the current trajectory will continue to drive experienced doctors away from the region, exacerbating existing workforce shortages and putting patient safety at risk.

The dispute is part of a broader pattern of industrial unrest across the UK's health service, as medical staff demand fair pay that reflects their expertise, experience, and the cost of living. Resolving the pay issue is seen as essential to retaining skilled practitioners and ensuring the long-term viability of healthcare delivery in Northern Ireland





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