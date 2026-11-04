Northern Ireland Squad Update: Jordan Thompson Named for Ukraine and Hungary Clashes

Preston North End midfielder Jordan Thompson returns to the Northern Ireland squad for matches against Ukraine and Hungary in November.

Preston North End midfielder Jordan Thompson has been confirmed in the official Northern Ireland national squad for the upcoming international window. The 29-year-old player joins the team ahead of critical fixtures that will determine their standing in the European qualifiers. Thompson receives his latest call-up as club football pauses for an extended break, allowing players to recover and prepare for the national side.

Thompson Returns To National Squad

Jordan Thompson enters the squad with a history of 39 caps for his country, although his recent involvement has been limited. He previously served as an unused substitute in three of the last four international matches during his previous selection period. Notably, he was not included in the squad for one of those four games, indicating fluctuating selection decisions from the coaching staff. His absence from the field during that previous block contrasts with his current active status in the club midfield.

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Schedule Against Ukraine And Hungary

The Northern Ireland fixtures are set to commence with a home match against Ukraine on Saturday, November 14. This first game takes place at home, providing a favorable environment for the team before a challenging away trip. The squad will then travel to Hungary to face the national side on Tuesday, November 17. These two matches represent a significant portion of the upcoming break for the players selected to represent the country.

Recent International Record And Performance

Thompson has not played for Northern Ireland since his last appearance in March 2025, where he entered as a late substitute. That specific match resulted in a 5-1 defeat against Sweden, marking his most recent contribution to the national team's results. Despite this long gap in playing time, the team itself has shown resilience and strong form in the current campaign. They currently occupy the top position in Group F without suffering a single loss in their initial four matches.

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Club Form And Championship Experience

Since his last international appearance, Thompson has secured substantial playing time with Preston North End in the Championship. He has completed the full 90 minutes in ten of the last eleven league fixtures available to him. This consistent run of minutes provides him with sharp match fitness and tactical rhythm, which he will bring to the national team environment. The only instance where he did not play was the home game against West Brom, a match from which he was suspended after accumulating five yellow cards during the season.

Broader European Qualifying Context

The international break also involves other key European nations vying for tournament spots. England are scheduled to play against Croatia on Thursday, November 12, followed by a trip to Spain on Sunday, November 15. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions currently sit second in Group C with nine points from four games, having won three and lost one. This broader context highlights the competitive nature of the qualifiers across multiple groups, with Northern Ireland leading their section as they prepare for these crucial November encounters.