Northern Ireland violence condemned as 'stain on reputation' following Belfast stabbing and racist attacks

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Archbishop Eamon Martin have strongly condemned violent demonstrations in Northern Ireland after a knife attack in Belfast. The disorder included arson attacks targeting migrant communities and the detention of a family including a nurse. A large rally opposed the racism, with authorities arresting dozens.

Recent events in Northern Ireland have sparked widespread condemnation as violent demonstrations erupted following a knife attack in Belfast . Health Minister Mike Nesbitt described the disorder as a "stain" on the region's reputation, referencing disturbing video footage showing a family being forced into a police vehicle.

He highlighted that the mother involved is a nurse, underscoring the injustice of targeting essential workers. The unrest began after Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his 40s, was severely injured in a stabbing, losing an eye. Among the assailant was Alodid, who entered Northern Ireland via Dublin after traveling from Paris. Mobs set fire to homes, a bus, and cars in Belfast, specifically targeting individuals based on their race.

Archbishop Eamon Martin strongly denounced the violence, calling racism a "grave sin" and praising the contributions of migrants, especially in healthcare. He noted the fear and anxiety spreading through communities and warned against repeating the dark history of Irish emigrants facing suspicion abroad. The Archbishop emphasized that migration has historically enriched Ireland and urged people to reject hate-filled rhetoric.

A "Together Against Hate" rally drew an estimated 3,000 participants to Belfast City Hall, with chants affirming that refugees are welcome and declaring "we are Belfast.

" The PSNI has arrested 23 people so far, with more expected, as investigations continue into the orchestrated attacks on migrant communities





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Northern Ireland Belfast Stabbing Violence Racism Migrant Attacks Mike Nesbitt Eamon Martin PSNI Rally Refugees Healthcare Workers

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