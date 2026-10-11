Northern and RMT agree deal to end nine-year dispute and restore Sunday services

Northern and the RMT have reached an agreement to end a nine-year dispute over working arrangements for staff, allowing 60 to 80 Sunday services to be restored gradually, with around 230 trains returning by May next year.

Northern and the RMT have reached a deal after a nine-year dispute, ending the longest-running trade dispute on the railway and clearing the way for Sunday services to be restored.

The agreement will mean the restoration of between 60 and 80 Sunday services, some of which have not run for up to two years, Northern said. The dispute centred on working arrangements for staff and regularly led to services being cancelled over the last nine years. The deal means a seven day service can meet growing demand from customers using trains at the weekend.

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Sunday Services To Be Restored

Northern said the deal was genuinely groundbreaking, while the RMT union praised the resolve of its members who fought for years. Services will be reintroduced gradually so Northern can deliver the changes reliably and sustainably. The agreement will allow Northern to begin restoring between 60 and 80 additional Sunday train services across the North West over the coming weeks. This will give customers more opportunities to travel for work, leisure, shopping and days out.

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Services will be reintroduced with a focus on supporting key events such as the Christmas markets and prioritising routes which have seen no Sunday services for more than two years. Around 230 Sunday trains will be restored by May next year. Tricia Williams, managing director of Northern, said: This is a genuinely groundbreaking agreement and a hugely positive moment for our customers, our colleagues and the railway across the North of England.

Bringing an end to the longest-running trade dispute on the railway gives us the opportunity to look forward and, importantly, start delivering the improvements our customers have been waiting for. Williams added: We want people to have confidence that they can travel by train on a Sunday, whether they are going to work, visiting friends and family, heading into a city centre or enjoying a day out.

RMT Reaches Agreement With Northern

This agreement gives us the foundation to build a more reliable, modern railway that works seven days a week. She also said: We know how frustrating the lack of Sunday services has been for many communities. We are committed to bringing services back as quickly as we can, taking a phased approach over the coming months and prioritising those routes and journeys where the impact has been greatest.

I would also like to recognise the constructive work with the RMT in reaching this agreement. It demonstrates what can be achieved through working together, and gives us a real opportunity to move forward. RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: The resolve of our members having fought for years, including multiple days of strike action, the efforts of all involved and the distinct change in direction from this government backing the deal has enabled us to reach this successful conclusion.

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He congratulated all Northern Conductor members who took part in the dispute. Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. The company said the Sunday services would be brought back in gradually so it could deliver the changes reliably and sustainably. The deal brings an end to a dispute that has affected passengers for nine years.