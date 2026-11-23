Mars Clayton, a six-year-old boy with ADHD, was handcuffed by Officer Clarence Yarbrough at Mead Elementary School in San Antonio on May 9, 2025. Parents were denied footage for 18 months.

Mars Clayton, a six-year-old kindergartener with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and a developmental delay, was placed in handcuffs by a school police officer at Mead Elementary School in San Antonio on May 9, 2025. The incident occurred during an emotional outburst involving a school-issued iPad, resulting in the child being detained in a room while crying uncontrollably. The distressing event was captured on video by Mars' father, Lawrence Clayton, who arrived at the school to collect his son.

Incident Details and Officer Actions

Northside Independent School District police officer Clarence Yarbrough was called to the front office after Mars became frustrated with his tablet. According to Officer Yarbrough, Mars kicked an office worker in the shin and pulled at her lanyard. The officer approached the situation and reportedly threatened to take the six-year-old to jail for the behavior.

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Lawrence Clayton entered the room to find his son sobbing with his hands cuffed around the strap of an Amazing Digital Circus backpack. The father stated that in the moments before he arrived, Officer Yarbrough tightened the handcuffs. The father witnessed Mars in extreme distress, with the boy wailing that police wanted him to die during the detention.

Parental Dispute and Legal Context

Mars' parents strongly dispute the officer's account of the events. They claim the footage shows Mars attempting to push the woman away with his foot as she tried to take his tablet, with no clear evidence of contact. The parents argue that the officer dramatically overreacted to a developmentally appropriate tantrum by a child known to struggle with emotional regulation.

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Under Texas law, school security personnel are prohibited from physically restraining children aged 10 and younger unless they pose a serious danger to themselves or others. Mars Clayton, who has documented developmental delays, did not meet this threshold according to his family. The district has defended Yarbrough's actions, stating he believed Mars presented an immediate risk of harm, while citing student privacy laws to avoid addressing the parents' specific account of the video.

Delayed Access to Surveillance Footage

The Clayton family waited nearly 18 months to view the official recordings of the incident. Despite repeated requests from the parents, the Northside Independent School District refused to provide access to the surveillance footage and body-camera recordings. The family was finally allowed to view the videos at district offices on October 23, but were not permitted to take copies home.

San Antonio Express-News formally requested the footage, which compelled district officials to allow the viewing. During this session, the parents watched the recording and expressed horror at the level of force used. Mars' mother, Robin Clayton, stated she expected to see her son behaving wildly, but found the footage showed minimal activity that did not justify the handcuffing.

Related Allegations and Staff Response

This incident follows a previous disturbance in April 2025, where Mars returned home with bruises on his neck. The family alleged that a classroom aide was responsible for the injuries and provided photographs to the newspaper. Officer Clarence Yarbrough was assigned to investigate this separate complaint alongside human resources and Child Protective Services.

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The joint investigation concluded that there was no evidence of improper staff conduct regarding the alleged assault. In the May incident, a special education staff member approached Officer Yarbrough and asked him to release Mars, reminding him that the child was a kindergartener with a developmental delay. The officer reportedly replied that he knew Mars' identity and did not care because the child had struck a teacher in front of a police officer. The officer declined to comment on the recent handcuffing incident.