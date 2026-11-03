Northwestern Medicine Screens Chicago Firefighters for Lung Cancer

Northwestern Medicine screens over 300 firefighters in Chicago and DeKalb during November 2026 to detect lung cancer early through its Lung Health Center.

Northwestern Medicine will screen more than 300 firefighters from Chicago and DeKalb, Illinois, for lung cancer through its innovative Lung Health Center at the Canning Thoracic Institute. This initiative takes place in November, aligning with Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and continues efforts to detect cancer earlier in populations at increased risk.

The Firefighter Screening Initiative Details

Firefighters face unique occupational exposures that can increase their risk for lung cancer and other respiratory diseases. During firefighting operations, they may encounter smoke, diesel exhaust, asbestos, benzene, silica and other cancer-causing substances released during fires. Because lung cancer often develops silently and symptoms frequently do not appear until the disease has reached an advanced stage, early screening is critical. The goal is to identify cancers before symptoms appear, when treatment is most effective.

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Leadership Perspectives on Early Detection

Ankit Bharat, MD, chief of thoracic surgery and executive director, Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute, emphasizes the urgency of proactive measures. He states that lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer in the United States, affecting both smokers and non-smokers, and yet we continue to wait for symptoms before many people receive a diagnosis. By bringing screening directly to firefighters, the institution is taking a proactive approach to finding cancer earlier, when it is most treatable and potentially curable.

Research Gaps and New Screening Guidelines

Northwestern Medicine launched the Lung Health Center in November 2025 after research revealed significant gaps in current federal lung cancer screening guidelines. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, investigators found that only 35% of patients treated for lung cancer would have qualified for screening under current U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines. Nearly two-thirds of patients who would not have qualified were women or people who had never smoked.

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The center aims to screen 10,000 individuals over five years, regardless of whether they meet traditional CT screening criteria. In its first year, the Lung Health Center screened nearly 1,000 participants and produced promising results, including cancers detected in never-smokers. This universal age-based approach mirrors successful screening programs for breast and colon cancer, aiming to save thousands of lives each year through simple low-dose CT scans.

Occupational Risks and Union Support

Erik Steinmetz, firefighter for the Chicago Fire Department and president of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, highlights the cumulative nature of occupational exposure. He notes that firefighters have worn PFAS-containing turnout gear for decades and been exposed to diesel exhaust and off-gassing from contaminated gear. Although Illinois will prohibit selling PFAS-containing gear to fire departments in 2027, this does not undo past exposures. Steinmetz expresses gratitude for the low-dose CT screening provided directly to members.

Luke Howieson, fire chief for the City of DeKalb Fire Department, reinforces the importance of proactive screening. He states that firefighters understand that not every risk is visible, as lung cancer can develop long before symptoms appear. The partnership with Northwestern Medicine helps protect firefighters and reinforces the importance of early detection for everyone at increased risk. Patients can access the Lung Health Center through a simple process beginning with a phone consultation for those over the age of 21.