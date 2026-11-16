Norway Building World's Deepest Underwater Tunnel Rogfast

Norway is constructing the 27km Rogfast underwater tunnel to eliminate ferries on the E39 route, reducing travel time by 40 minutes and connecting major cities.

The Rogfast project, a massive infrastructure initiative in Norway, is currently under construction to create the world's deepest and longest underwater road tunnel. This 27km (17 miles) structure is designed to reduce journey times within Europe by approximately 40 minutes for travelers moving between Bergen and Stavanger.

Rogfast Tunnel Engineering Specifications

The Rogfast tunnel, short for 'Rogaland fastforbindelse', is named after the regional area it serves and the Norwegian term for a fixed link. As the deepest four-lane road tunnel globally, it will reach a depth of 392 meters, surpassing the height of the Shard, which is the tallest building in the United Kingdom. This engineering feat is a critical component of the national initiative to establish a ferry-free E39 motorway stretching from Kristiansand to Trondheim.

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Construction efforts for this landmark project began in 2021 and involve an investment of approximately 25 billion Norwegian kroner, which equates to 1.97 billion pounds. The tunnel is projected to carry an annual average daily traffic volume of 13,000 vehicles upon its completion. Norconsult, the design and engineering consultant responsible for the project, describes the initiative as groundbreaking due to its unprecedented scale and depth.

Infrastructure Goals and Travel Improvements

The primary objective of the Rogfast tunnel is to eliminate the need for nine separate ferry crossings that currently interrupt the 680-mile E39 route from Trondheim to Kristiansand. Without the tunnel, drivers endure approximately 21 hours of travel time due to these ferry dependencies. Norconsult states that the tunnel will be an important road link that contributes to creating a common residential and labor market by simplifying transportation across the region.

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While the tunnel primarily serves to connect Bergen and Stavanger, the second and fourth largest cities in Norway by population, it is part of a broader network. The infrastructure development aims to streamline the journey significantly, removing the friction caused by ferry schedules and weather-related disruptions that often affect coastal travel in Norway.

Safety Measures for Deep Underground Driving

Drivers navigating the Rogfast tunnel will encounter specific engineering challenges, including a 7 percent gradient that increases the risk of engine burnout and fire for vehicles. To mitigate these dangers, the design includes emergency cross-passages located at 250-meter intervals. These passages allow drivers to exit their vehicles and walk to safety in the event of a fire or mechanical failure deep underground.

Additionally, the tunnel features a double roundabout situated 260 meters deep to link out to another tunnel leading to the island of Kvitsøy. This complex intersection requires careful navigation and further emphasizes the sophisticated engineering required to maintain traffic flow at such extreme depths below sea level.

Interior Design and Passenger Experience

To address the psychological effects of long-distance driving, Norconsult has implemented an art project inside the tunnel to prevent monotony and alleviate tunnel anxiety. The decoration is intended to shorten perceived travel time, create a sense of orientation, and foster recognition among frequent travelers. This artistic approach aims to open up the tunnel space and make the journey more comfortable for commuters.

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The interior design also incorporates dynamic lighting solutions that are adaptable and ever-changing. These lighting systems are designed to respond to traffic conditions and driver needs, ensuring that the environment remains engaging and safe throughout the 27km passage. The world's deepest and longest underwater tunnel is expected to open in 2033, marking a new era for Norwegian infrastructure.