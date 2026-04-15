Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Defends Wife Amid Epstein Ties and Son's Trial

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway expresses steadfast support for his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, following revelations of her past association with Jeffrey Epstein and amidst her ongoing battle with a chronic lung disease. He also addresses the ongoing legal proceedings involving his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has publicly addressed recent controversies surrounding his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit , and his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby . Speaking during an official visit to fishing companies, the Crown Prince defended his wife's past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein , acknowledging that the royal family has endured significant challenges. He stated that his wife’s chronic lung disease, diagnosed in 2018, is an integral part of their daily lives.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who will eventually require a lung transplant, has been pictured using a breathing tube, highlighting the severity of her condition. The Crown Prince admitted that being away from her for extended periods is difficult, though she currently manages well for a day or so. He emphasized that Mette-Marit’s illness is a constant factor in their family's existence, underscoring the resilience required to navigate such a significant health issue. Further compounding the family's difficulties, emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s continued correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, even after his conviction for soliciting a minor. These exchanges, some occurring as late as 2014, raised serious questions about her judgment and association with the convicted sex offender. Mette-Marit had previously met Epstein on multiple occasions between 2011 and 2013 in various international locations. The content of some of her emails, which included discussing inappropriate imagery for her son and making comments about adultery in Paris, have drawn particular scrutiny. Despite these revelations, the Crown Princess has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. She has since apologized for her friendship with Epstein, describing it as embarrassing and expressing regret for ever meeting him. The Crown Prince has consistently voiced his unwavering support for his wife, stating in a joint interview that marriage is about facing challenges together and that he always wants her on his team. Adding to the family's public strain, the Crown Prince’s stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, faced trial for rape and other alleged crimes earlier this year, with a verdict pending. While Høiby pleaded not guilty to the most serious charges, he admitted to some lesser offenses. The combined impact of these controversies has led to a notable decline in Mette-Marit’s public approval ratings. Nevertheless, Crown Prince Haakon remains steadfast in his commitment to his wife and their shared future. He described their marriage as a project they are undertaking together, emphasizing Mette-Marit's caring nature, wisdom, and strength as vital assets during difficult times. The family’s resilience in the face of these personal and public adversities continues to be a central theme in their ongoing narrative





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit Jeffrey Epstein Marius Borg Høiby Norwegian Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry and Meghan Visit Royal Children's Hospital in MelbourneThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, participating in a garden therapy workshop, greeting patients, and posing for photographs. The visit was part of an 'unofficial royal visit' to the country.

Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan greeted by hundreds during children's hospital visitThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex met patients and families at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Read more »

Beverley Callard fans say 'give her the crown now' over brilliant David Haye responseBeverley Callard fans are calling for her to win I'm A Celeb after her genius response to David Haye's 'ugly birds' comments to his shocked campmates

Read more »

Man jailed for attack on partner at pub in Yorkshire DalesPeter Sowerby is jailed for five years and six months at Teesside Crown Court.

Read more »

Gordon Strachan savages Rangers title hopes as Hearts told Celtic can still escape 'perfect storm'The former Parkhead boss has named his favourites to claim the Premiership crown

Read more »

Beverley man who raped sleeping woman jailed for 10 yearsReuben Wilson from Beverley has been handed a 10-year sentence at Grimsby Crown Court.

Read more »