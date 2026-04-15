Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Defends Wife Mette-Marit Amid Epstein Controversy and Son's Trial

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has spoken out in defense of his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, addressing her past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the rape trial of her son. He also provided an update on her chronic lung disease, emphasizing that it is a part of their daily life. The Crown Prince reaffirmed his support for Mette-Marit amidst public criticism.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has publicly defended his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit , addressing both her past association with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and the ongoing legal troubles of her son. Speaking during an official visit, the Crown Prince acknowledged the difficult period his family has endured.

He stated that his wife's chronic lung disease, diagnosed in 2018, is an integral part of their daily lives, describing it as a significant challenge that requires constant management. The Crown Princess, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and may eventually require a lung transplant, was recently seen using a breathing tube, prompting concerns about her health. Haakon admitted that it is particularly hard for him to be separated from her for extended periods, though he noted she manages well for short durations.

The Crown Prince's comments come in the wake of the release of documents by the US Department of Justice, which revealed extensive email exchanges between Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Jeffrey Epstein. These communications, some of which date back to 2011 and continued until shortly before Epstein's death in 2019, have drawn significant criticism. The emails suggest a continued correspondence despite Epstein's prior conviction for soliciting a minor. Mette-Marit, who married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, had met Epstein on multiple occasions and her name appeared numerous times in the released files.

In one particularly concerning exchange, she inquired about inappropriate imagery for her son's wallpaper, and in another, she made remarks about Paris being conducive to infidelity. While Mette-Marit has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, she has since issued an apology for her friendship with Epstein, describing it as embarrassing.

During a joint interview with Norway's national broadcaster, NRK, she expressed regret for meeting him and admitted to feeling manipulated and deceived. Crown Prince Haakon reiterated his unwavering support for his wife during this interview, emphasizing the strength of their marital bond and her resilience in facing adversity.

The royal family is also grappling with the impending verdict in the rape trial of Marius Borg Høiby, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. Høiby has pleaded not guilty to rape and domestic abuse charges, although he has admitted to some lesser offenses. This legal situation, coupled with the Epstein controversy, has reportedly impacted the Crown Princess's public standing.

Despite the speculation surrounding her future role, Crown Prince Haakon reaffirmed his deep commitment to his wife, describing her as caring, wise, and strong, and someone he always wants by his side during challenging times. He highlighted the importance of a strong foundation and shared commitment in navigating life's difficulties, stating that their challenges are a shared endeavor.

The Crown Prince's forthright defense aims to provide a united front for the Norwegian royal family as they navigate these complex personal and public issues





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit Jeffrey Epstein Marius Borg Høiby Norwegian Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle’s fears over Prince Harry’s night out in AustraliaAs Prince Harry is hit by new humiliating revelations, Meghan Markle tells him, ‘There’s too much at stake’. Read the full story on heatworld.

Read more »

Beverley Callard fans say 'give her the crown now' over brilliant David Haye responseBeverley Callard fans are calling for her to win I'm A Celeb after her genius response to David Haye's 'ugly birds' comments to his shocked campmates

Read more »

Man jailed for attack on partner at pub in Yorkshire DalesPeter Sowerby is jailed for five years and six months at Teesside Crown Court.

Read more »

Gordon Strachan savages Rangers title hopes as Hearts told Celtic can still escape 'perfect storm'The former Parkhead boss has named his favourites to claim the Premiership crown

Read more »

Beverley man who raped sleeping woman jailed for 10 yearsReuben Wilson from Beverley has been handed a 10-year sentence at Grimsby Crown Court.

Read more »

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon Defends Wife Amid Epstein Ties and Son's TrialCrown Prince Haakon of Norway expresses steadfast support for his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, following revelations of her past association with Jeffrey Epstein and amidst her ongoing battle with a chronic lung disease. He also addresses the ongoing legal proceedings involving his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby.

Read more »