Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Listed for Lung Transplant as Health Deteriorates

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, future queen of Norway, has been placed on a lung‑transplant waiting list after a rapid decline in her pulmonary fibrosis, with doctors estimating a roughly one‑year prognosis. The announcement comes amid family scandals involving her son's rape trial and past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying scrutiny on the royal household.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit , the 52‑year‑old heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, has been placed on a national lung‑transplant waiting list as her battle with pulmonary fibrosis enters a critical stage.

The royal household confirmed that the princess was diagnosed with the progressive lung disease in 2018, a condition that gradually destroys alveolar tissue and leads to severe breathing difficulty. Over the past six months her health has deteriorated sharply, according to lung specialist Are Holm of Oslo University Hospital, who said that recent imaging shows a marked increase in scar tissue throughout both lungs.

In the Norwegian transplant system, patients whose condition is assessed as end‑stage are often given a prognosis of roughly one year of remaining life, a reality that now hangs over the future queen. The royal court announced that the princess has suspended all official engagements while she undergoes a period of hospitalization, rehabilitation and training required for transplant candidacy.

After her discharge, there will be an extended phase of physiotherapy and respiratory conditioning, during which the court will not provide further updates until the operation takes place. Dr. Holm explained that the timing of a transplant depends entirely on the availability of a suitable donor organ and that, although current waiting times are relatively short, the decision rests with medical experts who must follow strict prioritisation protocols.

The Crown Princess was seen at Norway's Constitution Day parade on May 17, where she wore a nasal cannula to aid her breathing, a stark visual reminder of her fragile condition. The health saga unfolds against a backdrop of personal and familial turmoil for the Norwegian monarchy.

Earlier this year the Crown Princess's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, faced multiple criminal charges, including four counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of bodily harm. His trial, scheduled to conclude on June 15, has drawn intense media scrutiny and added strain to an institution already dealing with the fallout from the Princess's past correspondence with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails released from the so‑called Epstein Files revealed a more intimate tone than previously known, prompting the Crown Princess to issue a public apology in February and describing the revelations as embarrassing and indicative of poor judgment. These overlapping crises have placed unprecedented pressure on Crown Prince Haakon, who has spoken openly about his wife's worsening condition and emphasized that medical decisions are solely in the hands of physicians.

The combination of a serious health prognosis, a high‑profile criminal case involving a close family member, and lingering controversy over past associations has marked a tumultuous period for the Norwegian royal family, raising questions about succession and the monarchy's future role in a modern society





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Crown Princess Mette-Marit Pulmonary Fibrosis Lung Transplant Norwegian Royal Family Legal Scandal

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