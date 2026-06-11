Norwegian Appeal Court Rejects Release for 'Black Sheep' of Royal Family

Marius Borg Hoiby, the 'black sheep' of Norway's royal family, has been denied release from custody to comfort his ailing mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The Norwegian appeal court rejected his request, overturning an earlier decision from a lower court.

Marius Borg Hoiby , the 'black sheep' of Norway's royal family , has been denied release from custody to comfort his ailing mother , Crown Princess Mette-Marit . The Norwegian appeal court rejected his request, overturning an earlier decision from a lower court.

Hoiby is due to receive his verdict on June 15 for 40 charges, including rape and assault. Meanwhile, Mette-Marit's health has deteriorated, and she is on the lung transplant list. The royal family is facing additional drama with the upcoming arrival of a second reality TV show by King Harald and Queen Sonja's eldest daughter, Princess Martha Louise, and her 'shaman' husband, Durek Verrett.

The couple's first Netflix show, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, took an 'intimate look' at their love story, which was met with controversy due to Verrett's controversial views. The Norwegian throne has been through one of the toughest periods in modern times





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Norwegian Royal Family Marius Borg Hoiby Crown Princess Mette-Marit Appeal Court Release From Custody Ailing Mother Lung Transplant List Reality TV Show Controversy Shaman Pseudoscientific Views Cancer In Children Being Unhappy

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