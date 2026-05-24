The 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder's departure from Rangers is expected due to their expected departures in the summer.

The 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder is one of the most promising players in the Eliteserien , and his departure is expected during the summer. A move for him seems like a no-brainer for several clubs, including the Belgian international Nicolas Raksin , who is expected to look for the next step in his career after the 2026 World Cup.

With Rohl heavily relying on the 25-year-old Dutch player this season, the German manager may have to manage without him. The Danish national 21-year-old player is on the verge of a move to Portugal, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth also credited with entering the race. The Rangers have a potential advantage of guaranteeing the midfielder a regular spot and also playing in the Europa League next season, which may sway the deal in their favor





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Norwegian Midfielder Departures Move Next Step Raksin Hjerto-Dahl Rohl Dutch Eliteserien Belgian German Europe League Promising Portugal

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